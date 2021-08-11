Community news: 'Back to School' events happening in Westport, and more
The Westport Book Shop is having an outdoor "Back to School" Story Time event at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, outdoors on the Jesup Green in the town, which is located right outside of the Book Shop at 23 Jesup Road in the downtown part of town. Local children's author Sivan Hong will be reading her books, including her newest, and latest book that is titled: "Emily D. and the Fearful First Day." Hong is also the author, and the illustrator of the children's book series that is titled: "The Super Fun Day." The books focus on neurodiverse children, who overcome their challenges with perseverance, and bravery. The series includes the books that are titled: "Benny J. and the Horrible Halloween," "George J. and the Miserable Monday" and "Emily D. and the Fearful First Day."
Children can bring their grownups to ‘Back to School Story Time’ event
The Westport Book Shop is having an outdoor “Back to School Story Time” event at 11 a.m. Saturday, on the Jesup Green in the town, right outside of the book shop, 23 Jesup Road. Local children’s author Sivan Hong will be reading her books, including her newest, and latest book, “Emily D. and the Fearful First Day.”