Community news: 'Back to School' events happening in Westport, and more

The Westport Book Shop is having an outdoor “Back to School Story Time” event at 11 a.m. Saturday, on the Jesup Green in the town, right outside of the book shop, 23 Jesup Road. Local children’s author Sivan Hong will be reading her books, including her newest, and latest book, “Emily D. and the Fearful First Day.”

The event’s fun will also include a back to school craft activity. Snacks will be provided by Sweet P Bakery and The Porch.

Hong is also the author, and the illustrator of the children’s book series “The Super Fun Day.” The books focus on neurodiverse children who overcome their challenges with perseverance and bravery. The series includes the books “Benny J. and the Horrible Halloween,” “George J. and the Miserable Monday” and ”Emily D. and the Fearful First Day.”

Those interested in attending the event are asked to bring a blanket or beach chair to sit on. Children must be accompanied by an adult. RSVPs are suggested. Stop by the Book Shop to register before the event, or email the store at bookshop@westportbooksaleventures.org.

Westport Domestic Violence Task Force collecting back to school supplies

The Westport Domestic Violence Task Force is collecting back to school supplies for residents of the two Domestic Violence Crisis Center, safe houses that service the area. The effort goes through Sunday.

The items being collected include new and unused backpacks, notebooks, pens, pencils, highlighters, crayons, new, and unused lunch boxes, graphing calculators, and and diapers in various sizes.

The donations can be left in the collection bin in the lobby of the Westport Police Department at 50 Jesup Road.

The human services’ department in the town’s donation portal is called “We Care Westport.” Donations are accepted online at www.westportct.gov/donate.

Those interested in donating to the cause, can click on “Family to Family Programs — Seasonal Program - Back to School.” Contributions are also accepted by mail with checks payable to the “Town of Westport/DHS Family Programs,” at 110 Myrtle Ave Westport, CT 06880. Call 203-341-1050, or email the department at humansrv@westportct.gov to speak confidentially with a social worker in the department.

Volunteers needed for beach cleanup

Volunteers are needed for a beach clean up from 10 a.m. until noon on Monday at the Sherwood Island State Park in Westport. Bags, and gloves will be provided. The event starts the annual #DontTrashLISound campaign of the Connecticut Sea Grant, and the New York Sea Grant programs. The campaign continues through International Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday, Sept. 18. Sign up for the cleanup at www.savethesound.org/2021cleanup. Contact the Communications Coordinator at the Connecticut Grant program Judy Benson at judy.benson@uconn.edu for more details about the campaign. The program is located at the University of Connecticut’s Avery Point campus in Groton.

Police benevolent association hosting third annual car cruise

The Westport Police Benevolent Association is hosting its third annual Car Cruise from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday in Lot #1 of the Saugatuck Train Station in Westport. Cars of all years, makes and models are welcome with a $20 fee per car to enter, and display a car in the family event. The first one hundred cars to arrive will receive a gift bag. The event will feature music, JR’s Food Truck and Micallizi’s Italian Ice. The rain date is Saturday, Aug. 21 at the same time and location.

Resident graduate on Spring 2021 Dean’s List

Anna Greenspan, who is majoring in art, and visual culture and economics at the Bates College made the Spring 2021 semester Dean’s List at the school for achieving a grade point average of 3.88 or higher. She is the daughter of John A. Greenspan, and Amie S. Greenspan, and a 2018 graduate of Staples High School in the town. Bates is located in Lewiston, Maine.

Resident graduates on Spring 2021 Dean’s List

Megan Brown, who is a member of the Union College Class of 2021, and who is majoring in political science, and English, and Natalie Lieberson, who is a member of the Union College Class of 2021, and who is majoring in psychology, both made the school’s Spring 2021 semester Dean’s List for having a least a 3.5 grade point average.

The school is located in Schenectady, N.Y.