Community news: Autism awareness month in Westport, and more

Police promoting Autism Awareness Month

The Westport Police Department is promoting Autism Awareness Month.

To honor the autistic community and to promote autism awareness police officers in the department have purchased Autism Awareness Commemorative Badges, which they will be wearing on their uniforms during April. The badge is blue and prominently features the puzzle piece logo in the center, which is the universal symbol of autism awareness. A portion of the badge’s purchase price will be donated directly to Autism Speaks to help fund this nonprofit organization’s work. The police department will also be promoting the cause by affixing the puzzle piece logo onto the doors of all of the department’s police cars. The logos were donated by Fleet Auto Supply.

Autism Awareness Month is also an opportune time to remind the community about Westport’s Disability Registry. Its creation was a combined effort of the Westport Disability Commission, Human Services and the Police Department. The confidential registry is used to provide essential information that will assist the police and other emergency workers to address the needs of residents of all abilities. Visit the town website for more information about how to sign up for the registry.

Weston resident photo contest winner

Julie O’Connor, of Weston, was the adult winner in the food and drink category in the Darien Art Center’s 6th annual Smartphone Photo Contest, Pic Darien. O’Connor was one of the 20 winners in the recent contest. First place cash prizes in all categories were awarded to adults and children. The contest garnered almost 400 entries in ten categories, with submissions from all ages.

Police Department participating in U Drive U Text U Pay campaign

The members of the Westport Police Department are participating in the Connecticut Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office’s U Drive. U Text. U Pay. High Visibility Enforcement Campaign for the month of April.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation along with the Westport Police Department urge drivers to put their phone down when they are behind the wheel. Should drivers need to text prior to reaching their destination, they are asked to please pull over to a safe location first.

Youth Commission seeks adult, student members

The Westport Youth Commission is seeking students currently in the eighth grade through the eleventh grade and adult members to serve on the commission for the 2021-2022 school year. There are limited vacancies available. Rising sophomores, juniors or seniors, or an adult who is interested in discussing youth issues on a monthly basis while making a difference in the community, are invited to join. The appointment process for youth, and adults includes completing an application and submitting at least one letter of recommendation on behalf of the candidate by May 14. Visit www.westportct.gov/youthservices for the application link.

Contact Westport Youth Services Program Director Kevin Godburn at 203-341-1155 or kgodburn@westportct.gov for more information.

Author sharing new books at library

Sivan Hong, who is an author, and an illustrator, is going to share her two new children’s books in a virtual author talk at noon on April 3 followed by a book signing at the Westport Library at 1:30 p.m.

Hong’s new books are titled “Benny J. and the Horrible Halloween,” and “George J. and the Miserable Monday.”

Visit the library’s website to register for the talk. The books will also be available for sale at the event, or available for purchase in advance through Hong’s website.

People are also invited to come to the library, at 20 Jesup Road, to meet Hong, and participate in the book signing, which will be socially distanced. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the sale of the books will be donated to the library.