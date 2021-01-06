Community news: Astronomers to discuss ice giants and more

Library hosting program on the New Workplace Model, economy

The Westport Library is hosting a virtual program featuring Futurist Christopher Bishop, on Jan. 13, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., on the New Workplace Model. The program will also explore the characteristics of “The Longevity Economy” as it relates to jobs and careers. Register on the library’s website.

Ice giants to be discussed in virtual science lecture series

Dr. Heidi B. Hammel, of the Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy, is going to speak about planets known as “Ice Giants,” during the Westport Astronomical Society’s free virtual science lecture series via the Zoom, and livestreamed on the society’s YouTube channel Jan. 19, at 8 p.m. The event will be the third time the astronomical society has hosted Hammel.

Hammel will discuss a new mission concept to return spacecraft to explore the “Ice Giants,” which are the planets, Uranus and Neptune in the Milky Way Galaxy.

Two law firms merge

The law firm of Brody Wilkinson PC has merged with the law firm of Hermenze & Marcantonio LLC, currently based in Westport. The two firms will operate under the name of Brody Wilkinson PC from its main office at 2507 Post Road in Southport, Conn. followng the completion of an office expansion. Principals of Hermenze & Marcantonio LLC, David R. Hermenze, Edward Marcantonio and James D. Funnell, Jr., and the firm’s staff have now also joined Brody Wilkinson PC.

Public Works Department sets Yard Waste site’s winter hours

The Westport Yard Waste site, located at 180 Bayberry Lane, in the town, will have reduced winter hours Jan. 11 to March 8.

Suring that time it will be open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to noon. Regular hours will resume March 8, according to the town’s Public Works Department. Christmas trees will continue to be accepted from Westport residents during the winter hours.

Book being launched in virtual library event with music video, song

Westport Library is hosting a virtual book launch at 7 p.m. on Jan. 12 for local author, Elizabeth Chatsworth‘s book “The Brass Queen.”

Register for the event through crowdcast.

Bookplate signed copies of the book can be purchased online through eventbrite and picked up at the library.

People who are interested in participating in the event, and require a copy of the book to be shipped to them are asked to purchase the book from their favorite retailer. They should also send Chatsworth a copy of their receipt via her website: www.elizabethchatsworth.com. She will happily personalize and sign a bookplate for the attendee.

Chatsworth, and writer Gabi Coatsworth will also talk about the book, concept of writing and more. Professor Elemental, and Tom Caruana have created a song about the book’s main character, Rogue Inventor Miss Constance Haltwhistle. They invited steampunk fans to be a part of a music video for the song, which will debut during the event.

Staples alumnus one of best D-III basketball players in last 10 years

Staples High School alum John DiBartolomeo, who was a dominant player at both ends of the court for the University of Rochester during his four years there, (2009-2013), has been named to the Team of the Decade for men’s basketball by D3hoops.com. The organization selected 25 Division III players - four teams of five players each, and another five as Honorable Mentions.

DiBartolomeo is one of two players selected from schools in the University Athletic Association. Sean Wallis of Washington University-St. Louis is the other. The group has three players from the East Region (New York State): DiBartolomeo on the Second Team, Jared Suderley of Hartwick College, and A.J. Matthews of Farmingdale State College are listed among the Honorable Mentions. DiBartolomeo is also a native of Westport, and an alumnus of Staples High School.