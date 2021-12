Tracey Yurko, the chief legal officer, corporate secretary and a partner at Westport-based Bridgewater Associates, has been appointed Make-A-Wish Connecticut’s board of directors chairwoman.

She has served on the nonprofit’s board of directors since 2017.

Credited with championing diversity and inclusion, particularly among women, Yurko is the recipient of the Corporate Counsel’s “2020 Women, Influence and Power in Law General Counsel of the Year” award. It honors individuals who have made a difference in the legal profession.

She previously graduated with honors from the Johns Hopkins University, received a graduate of sciences degree from the University of Pennsylvania, and graduated from the University of Southern California Gould School of Law.

Make-A-Wish Connecticut has granted more than 3,600 wishes to local children. For more information, visit wish.org/ct.

Home care services agency relocates operations

The Assisted Living Services, Inc., a home care services agency, and the Assisted Living Technologies, its sister senior tech device company, have relocated their Fairfield office to Westport.

The new 700-square-foot office is now located at 991 Post Road in Westport.

Assisted Living Services will host an official grand opening celebration in the spring.

The expansion took place so that the company could better serve Connecticut’s senior population.

The new office offers easy access to the Westport’s downtown and is close to many other assisted living facilities and senior retirement communities. It also allows Assisted Living Services caregivers, and Assisted Living Technologies system installers to travel quickly to other communities in Fairfield County to keep up with consumer demand.

Visit assistedlivingct.com, or call 203-634-8668 to learn more.

Assisted Living Technologies was ranked on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies.

Visit assistedlivingtechnologies.com for more information.

New director of sales for real estate office location in Westport

The Brown Harris Stevens privately owned real estate brokerage firm has announced that Alison Hewitt has joined it as its director of sales in Connecticut.

The role is newly created. Hewitt will be working with 250 agents, and the firm’s executive team across the firm’s six Connecticut offices, which include a location at 56 Post Road East in Westport.

Hewitt has previously been an office manager for two of the Houlihan Lawrence real estate firm’s locations in Connecticut.

Hewitt has been a member of the Houlihan Lawrence management team since 2003. She ran the operations of the offices, and oversaw 80 of the Houlihan Lawrence firm’s real estate agents.

Hewitt has close to 20 years of experience in the real estate industry including in the residential, and commercial areas of the business.

Visit bhsusa.com to learn more.

Offices closed due to holiday

Weston announced all municipal buildings, including town hall, the library and the senior center will be closed on Dec. 31 due to the holiday.

The transfer station will be open on Dec. 31, but closed Jan. 1.

Taxes due in Weston

Weston officials are reminding residents that the second installment of real estate and personal property, as well as supplemental motor vehicle taxes are due and payable on Jan. 1. Failure to pay by Feb. 1 will result in a late payment with interest of 1.5 percent per month starting with the Jan. 1 due date. The minimum interest charge is $2.

Anyone who no longer has a vehicle they received a bill for, must present proof to the Tax Assessor, who can be reached at 203-222-2606.

Please call 203-222-2697 with any questions. Taxpayers have several options to pay their bill. They can come in during town hall hours from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., place the payment in the drop box outside the side entrance to the Town Hall, mail it, pay it online at www.westonct.gov or pay by phone at 855-844-0237. Service fees will apply.

Anyone who didn’t receive a tax bill should contact the tax collector or check online for payment amounts at the town website noted above. Payment online does include a fee. Failure to receive a tax bill does not excuse the taxpayer from tax and delinquent interest.