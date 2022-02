The Asian American Pacific Islander Westport group is having a Lunar New Year celebration at the Westport Weston Family YMCA from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The rain date is Feb. 12. The Lunar New Year is celebrated every year from Feb. 1 through Feb. 15.

There will be games, crafts and a cooking demonstration.

All people are welcome. Admission is free.

Registration is preferred, but it is not required.

Register online at operations.daxko.com.

The Westport Weston YMCA is located at 14 Allen Raymond Lane in Westport.

Registration open for Camp MoCA

Registration is now open for MoCA Westport’s weekly summer day camp.

The camp features sessions that run Monday through Friday from June 6 through Aug. 22. Campers can sign up for a single week or multiple sessions.

Each week of the camp includes art activities, hands-on agricultural and gardening lessons, outdoor fun and special events. Each week will feature intensive art enrichment opportunities for older campers.

Campers also have unique access to engage with the art museum’s contemporary art exhibitions.

The camp is led by certified art educators, and camp counselors certified in CPR and first aid.

There are more options this year including half-day and full-day sessions for children 3 1/2 to 8 years old.

Register at mocawestport.org, or contact 203-222-7070.

Westport Astronomical Society opening astrophotography show

The Westport Astronomical Society is having an opening reception for its “Universal Light,” astrophotography show from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The show will then run through March 26 at the GR Art Gallery at 1086 Long Ridge Road in Stamford.

The astrophotographers are Steve Labkoff, Dana Weisbrot, Stuart Stakoff, Kurt Zeppetello, Michael Southarm, and Shannon Calvert.

Everyone is invited.

Attendees will be able to buy a print. A portion of proceeds from the sales will benefit the Westport Astronomical Society.

The Westport Astronomical Society is located at 182 Bayberry Lane in Westport.

William Pitt Sotheby's names new Westport brokerage manager

Sales leader Colleen Kasper is the new brokerage manager for William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty’s Westport office.

Kasper, a longtime Milford resident, previously spent 18 years managing the e-commerce division for the William Raveis Real Estate company. She most recently worked as a sales manager for the Branford and Stratford brokerage offices of the Century 21 All Points real estate firm.

She is a multiple honoree of Raveis’s outstanding leadership, outstanding achievement, and outstanding service awards.

Kasper plans to bring her collaborative, coaching based approach to the sales associates of William Pitt Sotheby’s Westport office.

Westport Farmers’ Market to sponsor winter coat drive

The Westport Farmers’ Market is sponsoring an “Operation Warm Hug” winter coat and accessories drive at the regular weekly markets from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb, 10 and 17 at the Gilberties Herbs and Garden Center, located at 7 Sylvan Lane in Westport.

The drive will benefit the Community Coat Corners of Bridgeport non-profit organization.

New and gently worn winter coats, scarves, hats, mittens and gloves for people of all ages will be accepted.

The open access refrigerator initiative Fridgeport, which also runs Community Coat Corners, will pick up the coats at the close of both markets.

Visit fridgeportct.com for more information.

Visit westportfarmersmarket.com, and find WFM on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for more information.

Library to present ‘Gatsby in Connecticut: The Untold Story’

The Westport Library is hosting a “Gatsby in Connecticut: The Untold Story,” screening, and talk back event at 7 p.m. on Feb. 9.

The program will take place in the library’s Trefz Forum, at 20 Jesup Road in Westport.

There will be a post screening discussion with director Robert Steven Williams and executive producer Richard ‘Deej’ Webb, who also wrote the documentary’s companion book, “Boats Against the Current.” The library will also be journeying back to the summer of 1920, when Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald spent their honeymoon in Westport.

The movie was previously selected by The New Yorker magazine as one of the best of 2020.

Register at westportlibrary.org.

Book Shop welcomes February artist

Westport Book Shop has welcomed artist, sculptor, and collagist Niki Ketchman as the business’s guest art exhibitor for the month of February.

Ketchman is exhibiting several pieces from her “Restination Series,” at the shop’s Drew Friedman Art Place. Westport Book Shop is located at 23 Jesup Road and features a different artist each month.

Visit nikiketchman.com to see her photographs, sculptures and a more complete resume.

The art exhibit in open to the public during the book shop’s business hours.

All of the artwork is available for purchase.

Resident appointed to American Heart Association board

Westport resident Joseph Catapano has been appointed a member of the American Heart Association Connecticut regional Board of Directors for a two-year term.

Catapano is also the vice president, finance, and chief accounting officer at Pitney Bowes Inc.

He graduated from the University of New Haven and has a certificate in executive education from the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia.

As a board member, Catapano will help drive strategies to create a healthier Connecticut for all people. This include tackling the current youth vaping epidemic, increasing access to affordable, and healthy food, addressing hypertension, and ensuring that residents live in a healthy environment that supports physical, and mental being.