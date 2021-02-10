Community news: A chance to ask elected leaders questions and more

Kindergarten registration underway

Kindergarten registration for the Westport Public Schools in Westport, Connecticut, is underway for the 2021-2022 school year.

Parents who have children turning 5-years-old on or before Jan. 1, 2022, are asked to register her/him as soon as possible. Registering now allows the school district in the town to optimally plan for the parents’ new kindegarteners.

All registration information is located on the school district’s website, https://www.westportps.org, under the Kindergarten Registration link on the website’s homepage.

All information regarding Parent meetings will be forthcoming.

Parents who are unsure as to what elementary school their child(ren) should attend, are asked to visit the school district’s locator website: https://www.westportps.org/parents/school-locator-and-directions

Call the Superintendent’s office for the school district at 203-341-1026 for further assistance.

Crowdsourcing science virtual lecture Feb. 16

The Westport Astronomical Society is welcoming Lucy Fortson for a virtual lecture at 8 p.m. on Feb. 16 via Zoom titled: “Mapping the Haystacks while Finding the Needles: How Crowdsourcing Science is Solving Big Data Problems.” The Astronomical Society will not be opening its observatory for the event.

A livestream on the Astronomical Society’s YouTube Channel will also be available.

Fortson is cofounder, of the “Zooniverse,” the largest online citizen science platform in the world. Fortson is also a professor of physics in the School of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Minnesota.

The Astronomical Society is located at 182 Bayberry Lane.

Jewelry appraisal, consignment event to benefit historical society

Rago, a leading auction house featured on the PBS series “The Antiques Road Show” will have their second jewelry appraisal and consignment event March 9, by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m, at the Weston Historical Society, 104 Weston Road.

Rago is scheduling the appointments, not the Historical Society. Rago will donate a portion of its commission on the property consigned from this event to the Historical Society.

Appointments are required, no walk-ins. Email robin@ragoarts.com, or call 609-460-3619 to register or for more information about the event.

Masks are required for all attendees, and social distancing protocols for the coronavirus pandemic will be in place.

Contact the Historical Society at: info@westonhistoricalsociety.org, 203-226-1803 or visit www.westonhistoricalsociety.org for more information.

League having virtual town hall

The Weston League of Women Voters will hold a virtual town hall titled “Speak Up” Feb. 13, from 10:30 a.m. until noon on Zoom.

The event has been held annually since 1991 and is in collaboration with the town. The town is providing the technology for the event.

Residents will have an opportunity to ask local officials about government issues and community affairs .

Laura Smits, the vice president of voter services for the league will be the moderator and take questions from the public using Zoom’s Q&A feature, and from people who call in to 646-558-8656.

It will be available on Zoom with the passcode: 178012

It is also available on the town’s website www.westonct.gov.

The league welcomes new members..Local membership entitles a member to automatic membership in Connecticut’s, and the U.S. leagues.

An individual membership is $50. A household membership, (limited to two people), is $75. To join, go to www.lwvwestonct.org, and use PayPal, or mail a check, payable to League of Women Voters of Weston, to LWV Weston. P.O. Box 1081, Weston, CT 06883.