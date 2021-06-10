Community news: $10,000 grant approved in Westport, and more

Westport Country Playhouse receives $10,000 grant

The Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, has been approved for a $10,000 Grant for Arts Projects Award from the National Endowment for the Arts to support the production of the musical “Ain’t Misbehavin,” that is set to take place on the Playhouse stage during the 2022 season.

The re-envisioned show will be directed,and choreographed by Camille A. Brown, who was a 2019 Tony nominee for best choreography for “Choir Boy.” “Aint Misbehavin” celebrates the legendary jazz great Fats Waller. The show won the 1978 Tony Award for Best Musical.

The Barrington Stage Company is a co-producer, along with the Playhouse, of the play.

The Playhouse’s project is among the more than 1,100 projects across the U.S. that are totaling nearly $27 million, and that were selected during this second round of Grants for Arts Projects fiscal year 2021 funding.

Visit arts.gov/news for more information about the projects that are included in the NEA grant announcement.

For more information about Westport Country Playhouse, visit westportplayhouse.org, call 203-227-4177, or email boxoffice@westportplayhouse.org. Stay connected to the Playhouse on Facebook at Westport Country Playhouse, follow the Playhouse on Twitter @WCPlayhouse, and on YouTube at WestportPlayhouse.

Second executive leadership summits scheduled

HMG Strategy is having its 2021 HMG Live! 2nd U.K. CIO Executive Leadership Summit on from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 16.

Timely topics will be explored at the international event, such as insights into enabling organizational agility, and how to help business leaders respond to the changing business landscape quickly, and effectively. The summit will also explore recommendations about how chief information officers and technology executives can contribute to environmental, and social causes for their organizations, and their communities, and make an impact doing so. Technology executives will be speaking at the virtual event.

Visit https://hmgstrategy.com/events/upcoming-summits to learn more about the summit, and to register for the event.

HMG Strategy is also hosting its 2021 HMG Live! 2nd Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit from 1 to 2:45 p.m. Thursday, June 17.

Topics that will be explored at the event include recommendations for chief information officers and business technology leaders to build trust at the executive level, opportunities for business technology executives to accelerate their career ascent while acting as a talent magnet and an inside look at enterprise technologies that can help move business.

Business technology executives, and industry experts will be speaking at the event. Visit https://hmgstrategy.com/events/upcoming-summits/ to learn more about summit, and to register for the event.

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise, and reshape the business world.

Westport Country Playhouse virtually presenting script reading

The Westport Country Playhouse is virtually presenting a Script in Hand playreading of the comedy “The Savannah Disputation,” on at 7 p.m. Monday, June 14, Flag Day. The event will be filmed on the Playhouse stage, and broadcast virtually.

The play will then be streaming on demand from Tuesday, June 15, through Sunday, June 20. The play is written by Evan Smith, and directed by Mark Shanahan, who is the curator of the Script in Hand series. The running time of the play is 90 minutes. The on-demand version of the play includes subtitles in English, and Spanish. Visit westportplayhouse.org, call 203-227-4177, or email boxoffice@westportplayhouse.org to purchase tickets.

HMG Strategy honoring technology executives

With its 2021 Global Leadership Institute Awards, HMG Strategy is honoring technology leaders, and leadership teams who are delivering exceptional value to their organizations. The awards recognize people who have re-imagined and reinvented themselves to place their organizations on the fast track to groundbreaking transformation in dynamic times. Technology executives, and their teams who receive the awards are being recognized for accomplishments in the following areas: Diversity, equity and inclusion, leading into the C-suite of software programs, Creating new go-to-market business models, modernizing enterprise architecture, and building a culture of trust.

Visit https://hmgstrategy.com/awards/2021-global-leadership-institute-awards to learn more about the awards, and to nominate an executive for the awards.