Community News: Longtime Westport residents marry, and more

Longtime Westport residents marry

Jo Ann Miller, and Carl Addison Swanson, both long time residents of Westport, were married in a civil ceremony at their home on May 19, with Justice of the Peace Heidi McGee presiding. A July reception will be held to celebrate.

The bride is the youngest daughter of Lt. General Thomas H. Miller (USMC-Deceased) and Ida Mai Miller, also deceased. Growing up as a “Marine Brat,” she attended four different high schools. She is the goddaughter of the late great John and Annie Glenn. Jo Ann graduated from Upsala College, entered into the Macy’s executive program and quickly rose in the corporate ranks, eventually as an Executive Vice President of Macy’s. In 1990, tired of all the overseas travel, she became a local realtor and has excelled at such ever since.

Carl Swanson grew up in the Wonder Years of Westport, graduating from Staples in 1966. He attended Upsala College on a soccer-golf scholarship but was drafted and served two tours of Vietnam flying NSA spy missions. He returned to academia by gaining a fellowship at the Washington Symposium of Universities, then attended law school in Texas, practicing corporate oil & gas law and subsequently, with the Department of the Treasury. He headed up the FDIC task force in closing some 119 banks in 20 states, earning him two Presidential citations. In 1994, he left the law to write, gaining his MFA and 45 novels and countless editing jobs since, he still writes every day.

“After one date which went sour, and 54 years of flirting, we decided to tie the knot,” said the youngish bride.

Staples High School May students of the month announced

Staples High School Principal Thomas Stafford has announced the Westport public high school’s May students of the month. They are: Senior Yersultan Zhakupov, Junior Jasper Cahn, Senior Wyatt Resnick, Junior Amelia Galin, Sophomore Spencer Yim, and Sophomore WIlliam Fitch.

Westport Pride announces Inaugural Pride Month events

Westport Pride us having its first ever pride month events series with panel discussions, art shows and exhibits, a Pride Rally on Jesup Green in the town on June 5, and the unveiling of a banner, and rainbow lights on the Ruth Steinkraus-Cohen Bridge, also located in the town. The happenings are also part of Westport Pride’s Pride Month celebration. Pride Month is the month of June.

The organization is focused on creating a more welcoming, and connected community for Westport’s LGBTQ+ resdents.

The first of events in the series is: A “Westport Pride: LGBTQ+ History, Past, Present and Future - A Paenl Discussion,” on Wednesday, June 2, from 7 to 8 p.m. The event will be virtual, and hosted by LGBTQ+ Activist, Soccer Coach and Educator Dan Woog. Woog will also be the moderator for the event. The panelists for the event will include Brian McGunagle, founder, Westport Pride; Kayla Iannetta, Staples High School GSA Faculty Advisor/District GSA Chair; and members of the Staples High School Gender/Sexuality Alliance.

Visit https://bit.ly/3fiimcp for more information, and to RSVP.

Westport Fine Arts Festival returning Memorial Day Weekend

The Westport Downtown Association is presenting the return of the 48th Westport Fine Arts Festival, Memorial Day Weekend with specific days of Saturday, May 29, and Sunday, May 30, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day in the downtown section Main Street, and Elm Street in Westport.The event will feature 120 juried fine artists All peope will be able to visit the event. All artwork at the show will be available for purchase at a wide range of price points. The show is a top twenty nationally ranked show, and is a juried/judged festival that features artwork of Fine Artists from across U.S. in 10 categories.

There will be a new PEN Sculpture Award for this years, 2021 event, by Peter Nisenson of the PEN Building Company, that will highlight, and award the offering in the category for the 2021 event.

Festival visitors will enjoy live music both days. Westport restaurants, Don Memo, and Walrus Alley will prepare on-site food. Drink stations will also be available. Children will be able to seek out three murals painted for the event by the art museum MoCA Westport, the Artists Collective of Westport, (by artist, and art teacher Katherine Ross,) and One River School in Westport, to take selfies, and obtain inspiration from the spring theme for the event of New Beginnings. Interstate + Lakeland Lumber donated the lumber wood for the murals.

The American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) tour featuring a private mimosa brunch and docent led festival tour on Sunday morning, May 29, returns at this year’s, 2021, festival The event breakfast will be hosted by The Tailored Home in their new Sconset Square location in the town. The tour connects designers with original artwork, and the creators.