On a December holiday trip to Hawaii, her home state, the Westport-based artist Jana Ireijo stopped at the renowned Maui Ocean Center to check the condition of a mural she had painted there the previous April for Earth Day

Her mural showed a beautiful, blue-skinned young woman adorned with coral reef hair. Ireijo was pleased to see that, just as she intended, the mural’s once bright colors were already fading.

More maiden than mermaid, the woman’s face floated in a turquoise blue sea. Now both the face and sea had become paler, like the high sky on a sunny day. Some of the orange and yellow inhabitants of her reefy hair — corals and clinging molluscs, perhaps — already had bleached to white.

In time, Ireijo expects 30 percent of the 8-by-8-foot mural will disappear.

The Nature Conservancy, which commissioned the mural, wants most preserved as a hopeful message that coral reefs can survive in warming oceans. In Connecticut though, Ireijo has taken a more rigorous approach to her murals. She paints or draws them so they will vanish entirely.

“I create them," she said. "They tell a story, and then they return to earth."

One of her earliest murals was of a pink manta ray on a sea wall in Milford. It had a wingspan the length of a tennis court. In downtown Westport, opposite the old post office, she did a giant koala. A version of that koala also made it into a Santa Fe environmental art show. Most recently, just after last month’s blizzard, she went to Westport’s Winslow Park and drew a sperm whale on a fallen tree trunk.

All four — the reef maiden, the manta ray, the koala and the whale — had one medium in common: charcoal from wildfires. Some is the residue of the apocalyptic bush fires that burned for weeks in Australia, where Ireijo’s partner is from. Some is from California fires, where she once lived. And some is from the blackened beaches of Maui, where she drew her first, very temporary murals.

“As a kid I used to pick up charcoal on the beach and draw on rocks,” Ireijo said.

When the pandemic swept in, she remembered the beach.

“I thought, ‘Ok, I can make murals that will just wash away, and will express loss and change and fear.” Those are feelings she associates with wildfires and with the wildfire-like pandemic.

“The charcoal medium is to send a message,” she said, recalling watching the 2019 Australian fires on the news. “It was devastating, seeing the destruction and families running to the beach. And knowing koalas were too slow to run from the fires. Then COVID came, and it seemed like the world was just…,” she said, pausing at a loss for words. “I thought, “What does my art mean? What’s the purpose? Then I decided, I’m just going to create something that can’t be bought or sold.”

Ireijo had come east to study at the Pratt Institute in New York. She moved to Westport in 2011 with her then-husband and two young children. She became a member of the Silvermine Guild and the Artists Collective of Westport. She exhibited oil paintings and said she considered herself a commercial artist. But even before the pandemic, hoping for freer expression, she began to do impermanent paintings on the walls inside her studio, a converted garage.

When the pandemic struck, she moved outside, painting on the back of her studio. “To me they felt like satellites or smoke signals and trying to connect to the world,” she said. “They had to vanish with the elements. Or maybe I’d paint over them.”

One colorful painting she did, using colored chalk, was of the Hawaii state fish (a type of reef triggerfish). Knowing a snowstorm was coming, she put it outside her house on an easel. “I just took pictures of it, and over 12 hours it washed away,” she said.

Videos and photographs are what Ireijo uses to keep a permanent record of her murals. “Sharing the creation and the vanishing — that becomes part of the art too,” she said.

For more information about Ireijo’s work, visit janaireijoart.com.