COVID vaccine for younger kids already being packed, shipped RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR, Associated Press Nov. 1, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — Anticipating a green light from vaccine advisers, the Biden administration is assembling and shipping millions of COVID-19 shots for children ages 5-11, the White House said Monday. The first could go into kids' arms by midweek.
“We are not waiting on the operations and logistics,” said coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients.
RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR