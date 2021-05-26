Alert: 'The Very Hungry Caterpillar' author Eric Carle dies at 91, family says

Skip to main content
May 26, 2021
Updated: May 26, 2021 6:45 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — 'The Very Hungry Caterpillar' author Eric Carle dies at 91, family says.