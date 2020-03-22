https://www.westport-news.com/espanol/news/article/Alerta-Noticioso-de-AP-15149440.php Alerta Noticioso de AP Published 3:53 pm EDT, Sunday, March 22, 2020 DAMASCO (AP) — Siria anuncia su primer caso de coronavirus. Most Popular 1 Here’s what it’s like for Hearst CT reporters to cover coronavirus 2 Westport party guest with coronavirus featured on Time cover 3 Doctors canceling thousands of elective surgeries in CT 4 First confirmed coronavirus case announced in Orange 5 Town-by-town breakdown: Coronavirus cases in CT 6 Sung heading to Lehigh wrestling 7 Mother charged with leaving six children alone for days View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.