Trump could face questioning by next year in defamation suit
Jennifer Peltz, Associated Press
Updated 9:58 pm, Tuesday, June 5, 2018
Summer Zervos leaves Manhattan Supreme Court at the conclusion of a hearing in New York. Lawyers for President Donald Trump and Zervos, a former “Apprentice” contestant who sued the president for saying her sexual misconduct claims were lies, are scheduled to be in court Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in New York. less
Photo: Kathy Willens, AP
Photo: Susan Walsh, AP
Summer Zervos, who appeared on Season 5 of the reality show, "The Apprentice," said that Trump kissed her on the lips several times when she went to his office in 2007, during a press conference Friday, Oct. 14, 2016 with attorney Gloria Allred in Los Angeles, Calif. A judge has ruled Zervos can gather evidence on Trump's alleged misconduct with at least 10 women who went public with their accusations when he was running for president. less
Photo: Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times 2016
Summer Zervos attending a press conference with her attorney Gloria Allred (not seen) to announce the filing of a lawsuit against President-elect Donald Trump, in Los Angeles, California, on January 17, 2017.
Zeros, a former contestant on Trumps's reality television progam "The Apprentice", who has accused President Trump of groping her in 2007, is subpoenaing the Trump campaign for any documents on "any woman alleging that Donald J. Trump touched her inappropriately," BuzzFeed News reported Sunday, October 15, 2017. less
Photo: VALERIE MACON
Summer Zervos is seen after a hearing at Manhattan Supreme Court judge in New York. A New York court said Thursday, May 17, 2018, that the former "Apprentice" contestant can proceed with her defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump, at least for now. less
Photo: Kathy Willens, AP
Donald Trump Accuser Summer Zervos (L) and Lawyer Gloria Allred (R) attend the 27th annual "Night Of 100 Stars" black tie dinner viewing gala at The Villa Aurora on February 26, 2017 in Pacific Palisades, California. less
Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
Summer Zervos, right, a 2006 contestant on "The Apprentice," enters Manhattan Supreme Court with attorney Gloria Allred, in New York, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Zervos and Allred are attending a hearing in which a Manhattan judge is weighing whether to toss out a defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump by the former contestant on his reality TV show "The Apprentice" who accused him of unwanted sexual contact. less
Photo: Kathy Willens, STF
Summer Zervos (L), a former contestant on the television show "The Apprentice," listens to her lawyer Gloria Allred in New York County Criminal Court on December 5, 2017, in New York, during a hearing on the defamation lawsuit againt US President Donald Trump.
Zervos is accusing Trump of sexually harassing her during her stint as a contestant on the show which Trump hosted in 2007. less
Photo: BARRY WILLIAMS
Accompanied by her attorney Gloria Allred, one-time "The Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos, right, said Friday in Los Angeles that Donald Trump called her his "O.C. angel."
Photo: Ringo H.W. Chiu, FRE
March 8, 2017: "I have tremendous respect for women and the many roles they serve that are vital to the fabric of our society and our economy." He also tweeted: "On International Women's Day, join me in honoring the critical role of women here in America & around the world." less
Photo: Andrew Harnik, STF
At an Oct. 9, 2016, debate after the "Access Hollywood" video was released: "I have great respect for women. Nobody has more respect for women than I do. I've said things that, frankly, you hear these things I said. And I was embarrassed by it. But I have tremendous respect for women. And women have respect for me." less
Photo: The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images
3) After Clinton attacked his treatment of women at an Oct. 19 debate: "Nobody has more respect for women than I do. Nobody."
Photo: David Goldman, Associated Press
After making fun of Carly Fiorina's appearance in October 2015: "I respect women more than I respect men. ... I have great respect, admiration, and I cherish women."
Photo: Justin Sullivan, Getty Images
In response to the Fiorina situation on the "Today" show: "I have tremendous respect for women, and I am going to protect women. ... [Ivanka Trump] said, 'Dad, you respect and love women so much. Could you talk about it more because people don't really understand how you feel?'" less
Photo: Sean Rayford, Getty
After the Megyn Kelly "blood coming out of her wherever" comment: "I cherish women. I want to help women. I'm going to do things for women that no other candidate will be able to do."
Photo: Alex Wong, Staff
After Trump attacked Heidi Cruz by retweeting an unflattering photo comparing her to Melania Trump: "The media is so after me on women Wow, this is a tough business. Nobody has more respect for women than Donald Trump!" less
Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images
When a young woman suggested he wasn't a "friend to women" at an October 2015 "No Labels" event in New Hampshire: "I respect women incredibly. I have had women working for me in positions that they have never worked in terms of so many different jobs. I had a woman who was in charge of the building of Trump Tower many years ago before it was even thought -- before anybody would have even thought of it and it did a fantastic job. I have given women more opportunity than, I would say virtually, anybody in the construction industry. I have a daughter named Ivanka and a wife named Melania who constantly want me to talk about women's health issues because they know how I feel about it and they know how I feel about women. I respect women, I love women, I cherish women. You know, Hillary Clinton, said, he shouldn't cherish. Well I said, I do cherish -- I cherish women. My mother was one of the great people of the world. Maybe the greatest, ever, my mother. I respect women and I'm going to take care of women. You know, Jeb Bush didn't want to fund women's health issues. You read that, you saw that. And then he took it back later. I will take care of women, and I have great respect for women, and I do cherish women, and I will take care of women." less
Photo: Johnny Louis/FilmMagic
When asked in October 2016 in Nevada about whether his comments about women's appearances could be "hurtful to girls struggling with body image": "A lot of that was done for the purpose of entertainment, there's nobody that has more respect for women than I do." less
Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
After the New York Times reported on women who reported Trump had made unwanted advances: "I was so furious at that story, because there's nobody that respects women more than I do, Sean, you know that. And I treat women with respect." less
Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Criticizing the treatment of women in some Muslim countries after the Orlando terrorist attack in June 2016: "We know they believe in certain things that we don't want to believe in. You know, I said the other day, and I said it very strongly: I have great respect for women. If you look at what Hillary Clinton has done -- I have tremendous respect. If you look at what Hillary Clinton has done with women, No. 1, from certain countries, her foundation has taken millions, tens of millions of dollars from countries that want to enslave women. Enslave -- want to enslave women." less
Photo: Pool/Getty Images
In December 2015, after a memo circulating in the GOP establishment suggested he had said too many "whacky things about women": "I don't say anything wacky about women. I have more respect for women than anybody would understand." less
13) In a January 2016 appearance on "Fox News Sunday": "I have more respect for women than Hillary Clinton has. I have more respect than Hillary Clinton, OK? I will take care of this country far better than Hillary." less
Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, POOL
13) In a January 2016 appearance on "Fox News Sunday": "I have more respect for women than Hillary Clinton has. I have more respect than Hillary Clinton, OK? I will take care of this country far better than ... more
In a January 2016 appearance on CBS's "Face the Nation": "I have more respect for women by far than Hillary Clinton has. And I will do more for women than Hillary Clinton will. I will do far more, including the protection of our country." less
Photo: SAUL LOEB, Staff
At a May 2016 rally in Oregon, as Clinton was attacking him for his treatment of women: "First of all, nobody respects women more than Donald Trump, I'll tell you. Nobody respects women more. My daughter Ivanka always says, 'Daddy, nobody respects women more than you, Daddy, what are they talking about?'" less
Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images
A day later in Washington: "Hillary Clinton just ordered $80 million worth of hit ads on Donald trump, and it's hit ads on Donald Trump and women. Nobody respects women more than I do."
Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo
Two days later: "She can't talk about me because nobody respects women more than Donald Trump, and I will be better for women by a big factor than Hillary Clinton -- who frankly, I don't even think will be good to women." less
Photo: Evan Vucci, STF
At an December 2015 rally in South Carolina: "[Clinton] said this guy has demonstrated a penchant for sexism. Nobody respects women more than Donald Trump."
Photo: Evan Vucci, STF
In April 2016, after Sean Hannity complained that Democrats would attack Trump as racist and sexist: "I will say this, and I think -- I think a lot of people will confirm it. Nobody has more respect for women than I do -- that I can tell you. Nobody." less
Photo: Evan Vucci, STF
In an October 2015 appearance on ABC's "This Week," talking about how great Melania and Ivanka Trump would be in the White House: "They both want me -- they said, dad, you have such respect for women, and they say, you cherish women. You have such respect for women, you've got to speak more about it, because there's nobody that cares more for women than you. My mother was one of the great people ever in my life that I've ever met. And I have just amazing admiration and respect for women." less
Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images
In an August 2015 appearance on "Meet the Press": "I have so much respect for women, and I will help women in terms of the health issues because it's so important to do that. Chuck, I have thousands of women working for me. I have women working at high positions. I was one of the first people to put women in charge of big construction jobs. And, you know, I have had a great relationship with women." less
Photo: Steve Helber, STF
NEW YORK (AP) — A judge set deadlines that could make President Donald Trump answer questions under oath by early next year in a former "Apprentice" contestant's defamation suit, while Trump's lawyers pushed back Tuesday on demands for information on his campaign's discussions about other women who also accused him of sexual misconduct.
Trump's legal team continues to try to get Summer Zervos' defamation lawsuit dismissed or delayed until after his presidency. But at least for now, it's moving into an information-gathering phase that could involve key disclosures — and put both Trump and Zervos under questioning by each other's lawyers.
Zervos accuses Trump of slurring her by calling her a liar. Already, her lawyers have issued subpoenas seeking a range of information, including any records concerning his 2016 campaign's responses to Zervos' and other women's accusations of inappropriate sexual behavior. Trump has vehemently denied them all as made-up.
At a court hearing Tuesday, Trump lawyer Marc Kasowitz said the campaign shouldn't have to turn over any material about other women.
It's "irrelevant," he said.
Not so, said Zervos' attorney, Mariann Wang.
"It's a defamation case, so we are required to prove the falsity of the statements, and his statements include statements about other women," she said outside court.
Manhattan state Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Schecter didn't settle that dispute Tuesday but began setting various deadlines, including Jan. 31 for any depositions of Trump and Zervos. Lawyers for each have indicated they want to depose the other's client.
If they do, each side will have up to seven hours.
Presidential depositions have a memorable history: During a 1998 deposition in a sexual harassment case filed by Paula Jones, then-President Bill Clinton denied a sexual relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky. Clinton's denial eventually led to his impeachment by the House of Representatives for perjury and obstruction of justice; the Senate ultimately acquitted him.
Despite the deadline, it's too soon to say for sure when Trump might have to submit to questioning. His lawyers plan to argue to a state appeals court this fall that a sitting president can't be sued in a state court, and Kasowitz indicated Tuesday that the question could end up at the U.S. Supreme Court.
He also said Trump might seek extensions on various case deadlines because of the "significant attendant duties" of the presidency.
Zervos, a California restaurateur, appeared in 2006 on Trump's former reality show, "The Apprentice." She says he subjected her to unwanted kissing and groping when she sought career advice in 2007.
She was among more than a dozen women who came forward late in the 2016 presidential campaign to say that Trump had sexually harassed or assaulted them.
The Republican denied all the claims, saying they were "100 percent fabricated" and "totally false" and his accusers were "liars." He specifically contested Zervos' allegations in a statement and retweeted a message that included her photo and described her claims as a "hoax."
Zervos says his words hurt her reputation, harmed her business and led to threats against her. She is seeking a retraction, an apology and compensatory and punitive damages.
Trump's attorneys have said his statements were true, and also that his remarks were "non-defamatory opinions" that came amid the heated public debate of a national political campaign.
Besides the campaign records, Zervos' lawyers have subpoenaed other information including any "Apprentice" material that features Trump talking about Zervos or discussing other female contestants in a sexual or inappropriate way.
Trump's lawyers, meanwhile, are seeking a court order to keep some documents and information private. The details are yet to be worked out.
Such confidentiality agreements, meant to facilitate the exchange of information between opposing sides, aren't uncommon. Wang said Trump's lawyers initially signaled they wanted to seal a swath of filings in the case, but Kasowitz said Tuesday they would narrow their request.
But Kasowitz said they are mindful of media interest and might seek additional protections if it "intrudes on the interests and rights of the litigants or looks like it would impair the ability to have a fair trial."