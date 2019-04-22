'Young and the Restless' honors Kristoff St. John, his work

LOS ANGELES (AP) — CBS' "The Young and the Restless" is paying tribute this week to its late star, Kristoff St. John.

The actor played Neil Winters on the daytime serial for nearly 28 years. St. John died at age 52 last February of heart disease.

During a four-episode story arc airing Tuesday through Friday, Neil's friends and family gather in fictional Genoa City to remember the businessman's full life.

Shemar Moore returns to "The Young and the Restless" for two episodes as Malcolm Winters, Neil's brother.

Other returning alumni include Christel Khalil and Eileen Davidson.

A special airing April 29 will honor St. John and his work with clips from the show and current and former cast member sharing memories of him.