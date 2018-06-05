WH spokeswoman: I probably have more credibility than media
Updated 10:13 pm, Tuesday, June 5, 2018
WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says she's "an honest person" who probably has more credibility than the media.
Sanders made the comments Tuesday during a contentious press briefing in which she was repeatedly asked about delivering an inaccurate statement related to the Russia investigation.
Sanders says, "Frankly, I think my credibility is probably higher than the media's."
Sanders' statement last year that President Donald Trump did not "dictate" a misleading statement about his son's meeting with a Russian lawyer during the 2016 election was contradicted by Trump's outside attorneys in a letter to special counsel Robert Mueller.
Sanders declined to address the inaccuracy, telling reporters, "I'm not going to go into detail and go into a back-and-forth." She referred questions to Trump's legal team.