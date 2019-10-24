Victim speaks out for first time about 'Slender Man' attack

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Wisconsin girl who was lured into the woods by two friends and stabbed 19 times in an effort to please a fictional horror character called Slender Man said she's come to terms with aspects of the attack but still sleeps with broken scissors "just in case."

Payton Leutner told ABC News in her first interview about the 2014 attack that despite her lingering trauma, she has "come to accept all of the scars that I have."

Leutner was 12 when two of her 12-year-old friends, Morgan Geyser and Anissa Weier, lured her from a sleepover to a nearby park in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha and attacked her.

Geyser and Weier were charged as adults and eventually pleaded guilty. Each was ordered to spend decades in a psychiatric facility.