'The Rookie' star alleges sexual harassment, discrimination

File-This Sept. 8, 2019, file photo shows Afton Williamson attending the PaleyFest Fall TV Previews of "The Rookie" at The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills, Calif. Williamson, star of the ABC crime series “The Rookie,” says she is quitting the show because of sexual harassment and racial discrimination she experienced during the making of the show’s first season. In an Instagram post Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, Williamson outlined a series of claims against the show. She said she was sexually assaulted by the show’s hair department head, sexually harassed by a recurring guest star and suffered bullying from executive producers. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File) less File-This Sept. 8, 2019, file photo shows Afton Williamson attending the PaleyFest Fall TV Previews of "The Rookie" at The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills, Calif. Williamson, star of the ABC crime ... more Photo: Willy Sanjuan, Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP Photo: Willy Sanjuan, Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close 'The Rookie' star alleges sexual harassment, discrimination 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — Afton Williamson, star of the ABC crime series "The Rookie," says she is quitting the show because of sexual harassment and racial discrimination she experienced during the making of the show's first season.

In an Instagram post Sunday, Williamson outlined a series of claims against the show. She said she was sexually assaulted by the show's hair department head, sexually harassed by a recurring guest star and suffered bullying from executive producers.

Williamson also was highly critical of how her claims were handled by showrunner Alexi Hawley. Williamson says her claims weren't seriously investigated by the network and weren't shared by Hawley with other producers.

Representatives for ABC did not immediately respond to messages Sunday.