Roseanne Barr, left, and Valerie Jarrett, right.
Photo: Getty Images
Roseanne Barr, left, and Valerie Jarrett, right.
FILE - In this March 23, 2018 file photo, John Goodman, left, and Roseanne Barr arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" in Burbank, Calif. ABC has cancelled its hit reboot of “Roseanne” following her racially insensitive tweet about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, Tuesday, May 29. ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey said the comment “is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsisten with our values, and we have decided to cancel the show.” (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) less
Photo: Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
FILE - In this March 23, 2018 file photo, John Goodman, left, and Roseanne Barr arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" in Burbank, Calif. ABC has cancelled its hit reboot of “Roseanne” ... more
A screenshot of Roseanne Barr's now-deleted racist joke towards former White House official Valerie Jarrett on May 29, 2018. The star of ABC's 'Roseanne' has since apologized.
Photo: File/Twitter
A screenshot of Roseanne Barr's now-deleted racist joke towards former White House official Valerie Jarrett on May 29, 2018. The star of ABC's 'Roseanne' has since apologized.
A screenshot of Roseanne Barr's apology on Twitter on May 29, 2018. Moments earlier, Barr had made a racist joke against former White House official Valerie Jarrett.
Photo: File/Twitter
A screenshot of Roseanne Barr's apology on Twitter on May 29, 2018. Moments earlier, Barr had made a racist joke against former White House official Valerie Jarrett.
A screenshot of Roseanne Barr's apology on Twitter on May 29, 2018. Moments earlier, Barr had made a racist joke against former White House official Valerie Jarrett.
Photo: File/Twitter
A screenshot of Roseanne Barr's apology on Twitter on May 29, 2018. Moments earlier, Barr had made a racist joke against former White House official Valerie Jarrett.
Click through the slideshow to see the racial incidents that have made national headlines recently.
Photo: Drew Angerer / Getty Images
Click through the slideshow to see the racial incidents that have made national headlines recently.
San Jose State University student Esra Altun, 19, said a man yanked her by her hijab, causing it to tighten around her neck and choke her. The incident happened the day after the presidential election, in a university parking garage. less
Photo: Paul Sakuma / AP / Paul Sakuma / AP
San Jose State University student Esra Altun, 19, said a man yanked her by her hijab, causing it to tighten around her neck and choke her. The incident happened the day after the presidential election, in a ... more
Photo: Jim Cole, Associated Press
Racist graffiti
appeared at an elementary school in Alameda, Calif. the weekend following Donald Trump's election to the presidency. To combat the hateful messages, parents and students held "mass welcome committees" at several schools in the district. less
Racist graffiti
Photo: Gabrielle Lurie, The Chronicle
appeared at an elementary school in Alameda, Calif. the weekend following Donald Trump's election to the presidency. To combat the hateful messages, parents and students held "mass welcome ... more
Photo: Connor Radnovich, The Chronicle
Three men waving Confederate flags
were seen at a Veterans Day parade in Petaluma, Calif. and two were reportedly wearing Donald Trump shirts. The display stunned locals, including Rep. Jared Huffman, who ... more
Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images
A video of a confrontation over a charcoal barbecue at Lake Merritt in Oakland, Calif. attracted national attention after being shared and viewed thousands of times since its initial posting. An event titled BBQ'N While Black was held in response to incident. The flyer, designed by Jhamel Robinson, one of the organizers, looks like one of the dozens of memes that have been shared on social media. less
Photo: Courtesy Of Jhamel Robinson
A video of a confrontation over a charcoal barbecue at Lake Merritt in Oakland, Calif. attracted national attention after being shared and viewed thousands of times since its initial posting. An event titled ... more
Photo: Screenshot From Lolade Siyonbola's Facebook Page
Yale Police were allegedly called by a white student to report a black student sleeping in a common room on Tuesday, May 9, 2018. The police wouldn't leave even after the woman, Lolade Siyonbola — who is a graduate student at Yale — showed them the key to her room and her ID. less
Photo: Edward Suazo/Facebook
A Starbucks store manager in Philadelphia asked Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson to leave because they had not made any purchases. After they declined, and said they were waiting for a friend, the manager called the police. Six officers showed up and handcuffed the men, a confrontation which sparked international backlash and was viewed more than 8 million times on social media. less
Photo: Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC, TNS
A Starbucks store manager in Philadelphia asked Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson to leave because they had not made any purchases. After they declined, and said they were waiting for a friend, the manager ... more
A white woman called the police on Michael Hayes, a black real estate investor in Memphis, who was inspecting a house in May 2018. The video went viral, and the ending had a surprising twist.
Photo: PYMCA/UIG Via Getty Images
A white woman called the police on Michael Hayes, a black real estate investor in Memphis, who was inspecting a house in May 2018. The video went viral, and the ending had a surprising twist.
Suehaila Amen, coordinator of International Admissions and Recruitment at the University of Michigan Dearborn, is seen on campus, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2015 in Dearborn, Mich. Amid the high level of harassment, threats and vandalism directed at American Muslims and at mosques, Muslim women are intensely debating the duty and risks related to wearing their head-coverings as usual. (AP Photo/Tim Galloway) less
Photo: Tim Galloway, Associated Press
Suehaila Amen, coordinator of International Admissions and Recruitment at the University of Michigan Dearborn, is seen on campus, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2015 in Dearborn, Mich. Amid the high level of harassment, ... more
The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf plans on opening Houston locations in 2013. They have yet to announce if these locations will be kosher. (KEN CHITWOOD)
The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf plans on opening Houston locations in 2013. They have yet to announce if these locations will be kosher. (KEN CHITWOOD)
An interaction between a Muslim woman in a niqab and a white man at a Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf in Riverside, Calif. was captured on video. When the woman asked the man why he was being racist toward her, he responded: "I don't like it, how's that? I don't like it because I don't like your religion and it says to kill me and I don't want to be killed by you. How's that?" The man was kicked out of the cafe. less
Photo: Twitter
An interaction between a Muslim woman in a niqab and a white man at a Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf in Riverside, Calif. was captured on video. When the woman asked the man why he was being racist toward her, he ... more
Photo: Linda Goodhue Photography/Getty Images
A video involving members of Syracuse University's Theta Tau spewing racist, anti-Semitic, homophobic, sexist language and gestures sparked outcry online.
Photo: Lindsey Sabado
A video involving members of Syracuse University's Theta Tau spewing racist, anti-Semitic, homophobic, sexist language and gestures sparked outcry online.
Disturbing photos of a Cal Poly fraternity member in blackface
Photo: Facebook / Monique Chenault-Hakker
— during the university's multicultural weekend — surfaced on social media. The same fraternity also dressed in "gangster" stereotypes. The incident was far from Cal Poly's only racist incident. The university was criticized for its response to a fraternity that hosted a "Colonial Bros and Nava-Hos" party in 2013, and another fraternity that in 2017 posted a photo depicting members in culturally and ethnically insensitive costumes, along with firearms. less
Starbucks under scrutiny again: A Latino customer by the name of Pedro accused Starbucks employees of giving him a cup with a racial slur on it. The incident happened in La Cañada, Calif.
Photo: Twitter
Starbucks under scrutiny again: A Latino customer by the name of Pedro accused Starbucks employees of giving him a cup with a racial slur on it. The incident happened in La Cañada, Calif.
Photo: Vanessa Kockegei, TNS
Three black teens prom shopping at a Nordstrom Rack in Brentwood, MO., were racially profiled and accused of shoplifting. An elderly woman approached them and said, "Would your parents and grandparents be proud of what you're doing?" She allegedly also referred to them as a "bunch of bums." less
Employees of an LA Fitness in New Jersey wrongly accused a black member and his guest of not paying to work out and called police, prompting an apology from the company.
Employees of an LA Fitness in New Jersey wrongly accused a black member and his guest of not paying to work out and called police, prompting an apology from the company.
Photo: Francois Nel/Getty Images For Dubai Tourism
A Florida student was seen holding up a sign with a message asking another student to prom that said, "If I was black I'd be picking cotton, but I'm white so I'm picking U 4 prom?"
Photo: Twitter
A Florida student was seen holding up a sign with a message asking another student to prom that said, "If I was black I'd be picking cotton, but I'm white so I'm picking U 4 prom?"
NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the cancellation of "Roseanne" (all times local):
11:25 p.m.
Roseanne Barr has returned to Twitter and told people not to feel sorry for her while also highlighting supporters' tweets that attacked ABC and others.
Barr's tweetstorm late Tuesday evening came hours after ABC announced it was canceling the reboot of her show "Roseanne" over a racist tweet that referred to former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett as a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and "Planet of the Apes."
In the post-firing tweet, Barr apologized to "all the wonderful writers (all liberal) and talented actors who lost jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet."
She then retweeted supporters' statements attacking ABC's hiring of Keith Olbermann, who has harshly criticized President Donald Trump, and a meme that placed Jarrett's photo side-by-side with a "Planet of the Apes" actor.
___
5:20 p.m.
The Laff comedy channel is removing all "Roseanne" episodes from its schedule following Roseanne Barr's racist tweet.
The television network devoted to comedy around-the-clock says in a statement that it is "disgusted by Barr's comments" and has yanked all reruns of the original sitcom "for the time being, effective immediately."
ABC announced earlier Tuesday that the rebooted "Roseanne" sitcom was canceled after the tweet that referred to former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett as a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the "Planet of the Apes."
The fallout has also included Barr being dropped by her agents.
___
3:45 p.m.
Roseanne Barr has now been dropped by her agents over the racist tweet that led to the cancellation of her TV show.
ICM Partners said in a statement Tuesday that Barr's tweet was "disgraceful," ''unacceptable" and "antithetical to our core values."
The company says it has ended its relationship with Barr "effective immediately."
ABC announced earlier Tuesday that the rebooted "Roseanne" sitcom was canceled after the tweet that referred to former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett as a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the "Planet of the Apes."
"Roseanne" executive producer and co-show-runner Bruce Helford said he was "personally horrified and saddened" by Barr's comments, and they don't reflect the values of the people who worked incredibly hard to create an amazing show.
___
3 p.m.
Disney chairman and CEO Robert Iger says canceling "Roseanne" was an easy decision.
After sharing the statement Tuesday from Disney-owned ABC on the show's cancellation over a racist tweet from Roseanne Barr, Iger tweeted, "There was only one thing to do here and that was the right thing."
Iger's statement came just a few minutes after ABC President Channing Dungey announced the rebooted sitcom was canceled in a statement calling Barr's tweets "abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values."
Others approving of the move included Georgia Congressman John Lewis. The civil rights leader tweeted thanks to ABC, saying the network did the right thing.
Barr apologized for her tweet before ABC announced its cancellation of her show.
More reaction from celebrities, activists and those affiliated with the show can be found here .
___
2 p.m.
ABC has canceled its hit reboot of "Roseanne" following Roseanne Barr's racist tweet about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett.
ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey says the comment "is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel the show."
The "Roseanne" revival this spring was an unexpected major hit for ABC. It was particularly popular among many conservative viewers because Barr's character expressed support for President Donald Trump.
Barr's tweet suggested that Jarrett is a product of the Muslim brotherhood and the "Planet of the Apes."
She later apologized "for making a bad joke."
___
11:27 a.m.
Roseanne Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the "Planet of the Apes."
Barr on Tuesday tweeted to Jarrett that she was sorry "for making a bad joke" about her politics and her looks. Jarrett, who is African-American, advised Barack and Michelle Obama.
Barr's now-deleted tweet read: "muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj."
Meanwhile, comic Wanda Sykes, who is a consulting producer on "Roseanne," tweeted that she would not be returning to the show.