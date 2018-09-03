Russian state TV channel airs new program devoted to Putin

FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018 file photo released by Kremlin press service on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, Russian President Vladimir Putin rests during a mini-break in the Siberian Tyva region, Russia. A Russian state-owned television channel has a new weekly current affairs program devoted to President Vladimir Putin. Rossiya 1 aired the first episode of "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin." on Sunday, Sept. 2. It stressed Putin's work to address various crises and to stay in touch with ordinary Russians. (Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File) less FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018 file photo released by Kremlin press service on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, Russian President Vladimir Putin rests during a mini-break in the Siberian Tyva region, Russia. A ... more Photo: Alexei Nikolsky, AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin makes an address on the state TV in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. Putin in a televised address Wednesday said without raising the retirement age Russia's pension system "would crack and eventually collapse." He offered concessions to the reform, saying that women's retirement age should increase from 55 to 60 years, lower than had proposed. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) less Russian President Vladimir Putin makes an address on the state TV in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. Putin in a televised address Wednesday said without raising the retirement age ... more Photo: Alexei Druzhinin, AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks as he meets with the students while visiting the Sirius Educational Centre for Gifted Children during the traditional opening of the school year known as the "Day of Knowledge" in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, of Sochi, Azerbaijan, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) less Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks as he meets with the students while visiting the Sirius Educational Centre for Gifted Children during the traditional opening of the school year known as the "Day of ... more Photo: Alexei Druzhinin, AP



Photo: Alexei Nikolsky, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Russian state TV channel airs new program devoted to Putin 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian state-owned television channel has a new weekly current affairs program devoted to President Vladimir Putin.

The first episode of "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin." aired on Sunday night, stressing the Russian president's work to address various crises and stay in touch with ordinary Russians.

The Kremlin has consolidated its control over television stations since Putin came into office in 2000, and Putin's activities traditionally receive wide coverage on news programs on state television. Still, a weekly show devoted to news events as seen through the work of Putin is something new for Russia.

The hour-long program on Rossiya 1 featured interviews with Putin's spokesman and the Kremlin pool reporter who covered the president's activities last week, as well as a segment about Putin's break in the mountains last month.

Quizzed by the show's host about Putin's recent meeting with gifted children and his supposed love for the youth, his spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "Putin loves not only children, he loves people in general. He's a very humane person."

The Russian leader's approval ratings sharply declined in July after the government proposed raising the ages for pension eligibility the previous month.

Speaking to reporters on Monday afternoon Peskov insisted that the Kremlin did not commission the TV show, and that it was the channel's own idea. He added that the program was done in a balanced manner.