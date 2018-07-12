Partial list of nominees for annual Primetime Emmy Awards

Partial list of nominees for the annual Primetime Emmy Awards, announced Thursday by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. For the complete list, visit Emmys.com:

1. Comedy Series: "Atlanta," ''Barry," ''black-ish," ''Curb Your Enthusiasm," ''GLOW," ''The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," ''Silicon Valley," ''Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

2. Drama Series: "The Americans," ''The Crown," ''Game of Thrones," ''The Handmaid's Tale," ''Stranger Things," ''This Is Us," ''Westworld."

3. Actor, Drama Series: Jason Bateman, "Ozark"; Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"; Ed Harris, "Westworld"; Matthew Rhys, "The Americans"; Milo Ventimiglia, "This Is Us"; Jeffrey Wright, "Westworld."

4. Supporting Actor, Drama Series: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, "Game of Thrones"; Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones"; Joseph Fiennes, "The Handmaid's Tale"; David Harbour, "Stranger Things"; Mandy Patinkin, "Homeland"; Matt Smith, "The Crown."

5. Actress, Drama Series: Claire Foy, "The Crown"; Tatiana Maslany, "Orphan Black"; Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"; Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"; Keri Russell, "The Americans"; Evan Rachel Wood, "Westworld."

6. Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Alexis Bledel, "The Handmaid's Tale"; Millie Bobby Brown, "Stranger Things"; Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale"; Lena Headey, "Game of Thrones"; Vanessa Kirby, "The Crown"; Thandie Newton, "Westworld"; Yvonne Strahovski, "The Handmaid's Tale."

7. Actor, Comedy Series: Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"; Ted Danson, "The Good Place"; Larry David, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"; Donald Glover, "Atlanta"; Bill Hader, "Barry"; William H. Macy, "Shameless."

8. Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Louie Anderson, "Baskets"; Alec Baldwin, "Saturday Night Live"; Tituss Burgess, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"; Brian Tyree Henry, "Atlanta"; Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; Kenan Thompson, "Saturday Night Live"; Henry Winkler, "Barry."

9. Actress, Comedy Series: Pamela Adlon, "Better Things"; Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; Allison Janney, "Mom"; Issa Rae, "Insecure"; Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish"; Lily Tomlin, "Grace and Frankie."

10. Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Zazie Beetz, "Atlanta"; Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; Aidy Bryant, "Saturday Night Live"; Betty Gilpin, "GLOW"; Leslie Jones, "Saturday Night Live"; Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"; Laurie Metcalf, "Roseanne"; Megan Mullally, "Will & Grace."

11. Limited Series: "The Alienist," ''The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story," ''Genius: Picasso," ''Godless," ''Patrick Melrose."

12. Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Antonio Banderas, "Genius: Picasso"; Darren Criss, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"; Benedict Cumberbatch, "Patrick Melrose"; Jeff Daniels, "The Looming Tower"; John Legend, "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert"; Jesse Plemons, "USS Callister (Black Mirror)"

13. Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Jeff Daniels, "Godless"; Brandon Victor Dixon, "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert"; John Leguizamo, "Waco"; Ricky Martin, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"; Edgar Ramirez, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"; Michael Stuhlbarg, "The Looming Tower"; Finn Wittrock, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story."

14. Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Jessica Biel, "The Sinner"; Laura Dern, "The Tale"; Michelle Dockery, "Godless"; Edie Falco, "Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders"; Regina King, "Seven Seconds"; Sarah Paulson, "American Horror Story: Cult."

15. Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Sara Bareilles, "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert"; Penelope Cruz, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"; Judith Light, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"; Adina Porter, "American Horror Story: Cult"; Merritt Wever, "Godless"; Letitia Wright, "Black Museum (Black Mirror)."

16. Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Sterling K. Brown, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"; Bryan Cranston, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"; Donald Glover, "Saturday Night Live"; Bill Hader, "Saturday Night Live"; Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"; Katt Williams, "Atlanta.":

17. Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Tina Fey, "Saturday Night Live"; Tiffany Haddish, "Saturday Night Live"; Jane Lynch, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; Maya Rudolph, "The Good Place"; Molly Shannon, "Will & Grace"; Wanda Sykes, "black-ish."

18. Guest Actor in a Drama Series: F. Murray Abramson, "Homeland"; Cameron Britton, "Mindhunter"; Matthew Goode, "The Crown," Ron Cephas Jones, "This Is Us"; Gerald McRaney, "This Is Us"; Jimmi Simpson, "Westworld."

19. Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Viola Davis, "Scandal"; Kelly Jenrette, "The Handmaid's Tale"; Cherry Jones, "The Handmaid's Tale"; Diana Rigg, "Game of Thrones"; Cicely Tyson, "How to Get Away With Murder"; Samira Wiley, "The Handmaid's Tale."

20. Television Movie: "Fahrenheit 451," ''Flint," ''Paterno," ''The Tale," ''USS Callister (Black Mirror)."

21. Variety Talk Series: "The Daily Show With Trevor Noah," ''Full Frontal With Samantha Bee," ''Jimmy Kimmel Live!," ''Last Week Tonight With John Oliver," ''The Late Late Show With James Corden," ''The Late Show With Stephen Colbert."

22. Variety Sketch Series: "At Home With Amy Sedaris," ''Drunk History," ''I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman," ''Portlandia," ''Saturday Night Live," ''Tracy Ullman's Show."

23. Structured Reality Program: "Antiques Roadshow," ''Fixer Upper," ''Lip Sync Battle," ''Queer Eye," ''Shark Tank," ''Who Do You Think You Are?"

24. Unstructured Reality Program: "Born This Way," ''Deadliest Catch," ''Intervention," ''Naked and Afraid," ''RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked," ''United States of America with Kamau Bell."

25. Reality-Competition Program: "The Amazing Race," ''American Ninja Warrior," ''Project Runway," ''RuPaul's Drag Race," ''Top Chef," ''The Voice"