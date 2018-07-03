Nielsen's top programs for June 25-July 1

Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for June 25-July 1. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. "America's Got Talent," NBC, 11.3 million.

2. "60 Minutes," CBS, 7.06 million.

3. "The Big Bang Theory" (Thursday, 8:30 p.m.), CBS, 6.28 million.

4. "World of Dance," NBC, 6.08 million.

5. "Little Big Shots," NBC, 5.96 million.

6. "The Big Bang Theory" (Thursday, 8 p.m.), CBS, 5.92 million.

7. "The Bachelorette," ABC, 5.79 million.

8. "Code Black," CBS, 5.74 million.

9. "NCIS," CBS, 5.69 million.

10. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 5.39 million.

11. "Big Brother" (Wednesday), CBS, 5.34 million.

12. "Big Brother" (Thursday), CBS, 5.14 million.

13. "Big Brother" (Sunday), CBS, 4.78 million.

14. "Bull," CBS, 4.7 million.

15. "Celebrity Family Feud," ABC, 4.59 million.

16. "Instinct," CBS, 4.51 million.

17. "Mom," CBS, 4.4 million.

18. "Hawaii Five-0," CBS, 4.39 million.

19. "American Ninja Warrior," NBC, 4.21 million.

20. "Ellen's Game of Games," NBC, 4.18 million

___

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.