Nielsen's top programs for Dec. 31-Jan. 6

Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Dec. 31-Jan. 6. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. NFL Wild Card: Seattle at Dallas, Fox, 29.38 million.

2. "Golden Globe Awards," NBC, 18.61 million.

3. Rose Bowl: Washington vs. Ohio State, ESPN, 16.31 million.

4. "Sugar Bowl Pregame," ESPN, 15.02 million.

5. Sugar Bowl: Texas vs. Georgia, ESPN, 14.07 million.

6. "The Big Bang Theory" (Thursday, 8:30 p.m.), CBS, 12.8 million.

7. "Wild Card Pregame," Fox, 11.534 million.

8. "Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve, Part 2" (Monday, 10 p.m.), ABC, 11.531 million.

9. "Young Sheldon," CBS, 10.95 million.

10. "The Masked Singer," Fox, 9.37 million.

11. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 8.6 million.

12. "Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve, Part 1" (Monday, 8 p.m.), ABC, 7.97 million.

13. "NCIS: Los Angeles," CBS, 7.59 million.

14. "Hawaii Five-0," CBS, 7.19 million.

15. "God Friended Me," CBS, 7.163 million.

16. "The Big Bang Theory" (Thursday, 9 p.m.), CBS, 7.159 million.

17. "60 Minutes," CBS, 7.09 million.

18. "The Big Bang Theory" (Wednesday, 8:30 p.m.), CBS, 6.87 million.

19. "Titan Games," NBC, 6.51 million.

20. "MacGyver," CBS, 6.42 million.

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.