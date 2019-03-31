New Mexico filmmaker examines the children of prison inmates

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico filmmaker's four-year project to document the lives of children with parents in prison is set to air.

Denali Tiller's "Tre Maison Dasan" is scheduled to air Monday on most PBS stations as part of the series "Independent Lens" and comes after she captured more than 350 hours of three Rhode Island boys coping with incarcerated parents.

The Albuquerque Academy says she began the project as a student at Rhode Island School of Design. She eventually was introduced to Tre Janson, Maison Teixeira, and Dasan Lopes who regularly visited a Rhode Island prison to spend time with parents. The film follows the boys of color as the deal with their anger about their situations.

Maison Teixeira, now 14, says he hopes the film opens minds.