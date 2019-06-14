Netflix's first Arabic original causes controversy in Jordan

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Netflix's first Arabic original series, the supernatural teen drama "Jinn," has debuted worldwide with much fanfare, but sparked uproar in Jordan where it is set.

State-run media reported that the thriller's release prompted condemnation from several government officials who vowed to censor it for alleged "lewd scenes" that purportedly violate public morals. Jordan's army website says the cyber-crimes unit is attempting to pull it from Jordanian Netflix.

But it was unclear whether the government would make good on the threats. Netflix Middle East denounced the controversy on Twitter as a "wave of bullying."

In a statement Friday, the streaming service said the show deals with "universal themes" that "can be viewed as provocative." A spokesman said content removals are rare but that Netflix complies with official requests.