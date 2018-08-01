House Speaker Paul Ryan uncovers Jewish roots on PBS show

Photo: Chris Pizzello, Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 Henry Louis Gates Jr., host and executive producer of "Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates Jr.," takes part in a panel discussion on the show during the 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton, Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) less Henry Louis Gates Jr., host and executive producer of "Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates Jr.," takes part in a panel discussion on the show during the 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press ... more Photo: Chris Pizzello, Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP House Speaker Paul Ryan uncovers Jewish roots on PBS show 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — House Speaker Paul Ryan was surprised and proud to find out he has Jewish roots.

The Wisconsin Republican discovered his family history while filming a segment for the upcoming season of the PBS series "Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr."

Gates says he traced Ryan's heritage back to his 10th great-grandfather born in 1531 in Germany. The research showed Ryan is 3 percent Ashkenazi Jewish, and Gates says the news "about knocked his head off."

Also featured on the show's fifth season debuting in January is Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii.

Gates says he chose Ryan because he was fascinated by him and not his politics. He picked Rubio because he wanted to include a Cuban and Gabbard because of her Pacific ancestry.