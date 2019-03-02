https://www.westport-news.com/entertainment/television/article/Guest-lineups-for-the-Sunday-news-shows-13657994.php
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Reps. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., and Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.; Gov. Jay Inslee, D-Wash., 2020 presidential candidate.
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.; Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.
CBS' "Face the Nation" — National security adviser John Bolton; Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.
CNN's "State of the Union" — Bolton; Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and John Kennedy, R-La.; Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich.
"Fox News Sunday" — Bolton; Rep. Debbie Dingell, R-Mich.
