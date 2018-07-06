Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — Leonard Leo, outside adviser to President Donald Trump on judicial nominations; Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.; Kay Bailey Hutchison, U.S. representative to NATO.

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Roy Blunt, R-Mo.

CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sens. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and Chris Coons, D-Del.; Hutchison.

CNN's "State of the Union" — Sens. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., and Doug Jones, D-Ala.; Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif.

"Fox News Sunday" — Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Ilyse Hogue, president of NARAL Pro-Choice America; Hutchison.