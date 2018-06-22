https://www.westport-news.com/entertainment/television/article/Guest-lineups-for-the-Sunday-news-shows-13018682.php
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Updated 6:39 pm, Friday, June 22, 2018
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — To be announced.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sens. Angus King, I-Maine, and James Lankford, R-Okla.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn.
___
CNN's "State of the Union" — Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Ron Johnson, R-Wis.; Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif.; former Commerce Secretary Carlos Gutierrez.
___
"Fox News Sunday" — Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas; former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson.
