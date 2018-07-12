Facts and figures about the 70th Emmy Awards nominations





















Photo: Nick Briggs, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Image 1 of 6 This image released by BBC America shows Sandra Oh in a scene from "Killing Eve." Oh was nominated Thursday for an Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series. The 70th Emmy Awards will be held on Monday, Sept. 17. (BBC America via AP) less This image released by BBC America shows Sandra Oh in a scene from "Killing Eve." Oh was nominated Thursday for an Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series. The 70th Emmy Awards will be held on ... more Photo: Nick Briggs, AP Image 2 of 6 This image released by HBO shows Jeffrey Wright in a scene from "Westworld." The program was nominated for an Emmy on Thursday for outstanding drama series. The 70th Emmy Awards will be held on Monday, Sept. 17. (HBO via AP) less This image released by HBO shows Jeffrey Wright in a scene from "Westworld." The program was nominated for an Emmy on Thursday for outstanding drama series. The 70th Emmy Awards will be held on Monday, Sept. ... more Photo: AP Image 3 of 6 This image released by HBO shows Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in a scene from "Game of Thrones." Coster-Waldau was nominated Thursday for an Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series. The 70th Emmy Awards will be held on Monday, Sept. 17. (HBO via AP) less This image released by HBO shows Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in a scene from "Game of Thrones." Coster-Waldau was nominated Thursday for an Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series. The 70th Emmy ... more Photo: AP Image 4 of 6 This image released by HBO shows Evan Rachel Wood in a scene from "Westworld." Wood was nominated Thursday for an Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series. The 70th Emmy Awards will be held on Monday, Sept. 17. (HBO via AP) less This image released by HBO shows Evan Rachel Wood in a scene from "Westworld." Wood was nominated Thursday for an Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series. The 70th Emmy Awards will be held on ... more Photo: AP Image 5 of 6 This image released by ABC shows, standing from left, Tracee Ellis Ross, Anthony Anderson, Miles Brown, Marcus Scribner and Cedric the Entertainer in a scene from "black-ish." The program was nominated for an Emmy on Thursday for outstanding comedy series. The 70th Emmy Awards will be held on Monday, Sept. 17. (Ron Tom/ABC via AP) less This image released by ABC shows, standing from left, Tracee Ellis Ross, Anthony Anderson, Miles Brown, Marcus Scribner and Cedric the Entertainer in a scene from "black-ish." The program was nominated for an ... more Photo: Ron Tom, AP Image 6 of 6 This image released by ABC shows Tracee Ellis Ross, left, and Anthony Anderson in a scene from "black-ish." Ross was nominated Thursday for an Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series. The 70th Emmy Awards will be held on Monday, Sept. 17. (Eric McCandless/ABC via AP) less This image released by ABC shows Tracee Ellis Ross, left, and Anthony Anderson in a scene from "black-ish." Ross was nominated Thursday for an Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series. The 70th Emmy ... more Photo: Eric McCandless, AP Facts and figures about the 70th Emmy Awards nominations 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fun facts about Thursday's nominations for the 70th Emmy Awards:

___

MINORITY MAJORITIES

It was a deep year of nominations for minority performers, who accounted for over one-third of Thursday's acting nominees. In three Emmy categories, minority actors account for more than half the nominees: supporting actor in a limited series or movie, guest actor in a comedy series and guest actress in a drama series. Only one acting category, supporting actor in a drama series, had all-white nominees. The minority nominations included an historic nod for Sandra Oh, who became the first nominee of Asian descent in the leading actress in a drama series for her role in the BBC America series "Killing Eve." ''I share this moment with my community," Oh said in a statement. "I think my mother at this moment may actually be satisfied."

___

HBO GETS 'ONLY' 108 NOMS

For the first time since 2001, HBO did not lead the nominations. Netflix was top platform this year with 112 nominations. HBO was second with 108. NBC was a distant third with 78, a figure that put it first among broadcast networks. NBC's "Saturday Night Live," with 21 nominations this year, has now been nominated 252 times in its history, a record for any show. "Game of Thrones" is second with 129 and this year surpassed "ER" as the top drama nominee.

___

VETERAN STARS, EMMY ROOKIES

Several major stars not normally associated with television got their first Emmy nominations in 2018. Jessica Biel ("The Sinner"), Penelope Cruz ("The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"), John Legend ("Jesus Christ, Superstar"), Ricky Martin ("The Assassination of Gianni Versace") and Katt Williams ("Atlanta") are all first-time nominees this year.

___

LEGEND STATUS

John Legend is in a position to join the elite EGOT club. Legend's nomination for "Jesus Christ, Superstar" means he can add an Emmy to the Grammy, Oscar and Tony he already has on his shelf. He'd be the 13th person to pull it off, not counting honorary awards.

___

'BLACK-ISH' GROWTH

ABC's "black-ish" has managed to increase its Emmy nomination tally a little bit every year of its existence. It got one nomination in 2015, three in 2016, four in 2017 and five in 2018, including best comedy series, best actor in a comedy series for Anthony Anderson and best actress in a comedy series for Tracee Ellis Ross.

___

'THRONES' STEPS DOWN BUT STILL SITS ON TOP

"Game of Thrones" led all shows with 22 nominations, but that number is actually a drop from the last two times the HBO show was eligible. It was nominated 24 times in both 2015 and 2016, winning 12 Emmys both years. It was not in the running in 2017. Its fellow HBO drama "Westworld" had 21 nominations this year, as did "Saturday Night Live." ''Atlanta" leads in comedy series nominations with 16, and "RuPaul's Drag Race" and "The Voice" each had 10 nominations to lead in the reality-competition category.