'Dog' Chapman wants viewers to see late wife's bravery

This Aug. 2, 2019 file photo shows Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman talking to reporters outside his storefront that was burglarized in Edgewater, Colo. Chapman has had a difficult year. His wife, Beth Chapman, passed away in June after fighting lung cancer. Their television series, "Dog's Most Wanted," premieres on Sept. 4 on WGN America. It will follow the bounty hunters as they search for convicts as well as Beth's battle with cancer.

NEW YORK (AP) — Duane "Dog" Chapman has had a difficult past year. But following in his wife's example, he presses on.

His wife, Beth Chapman, passed away in June after fighting lung cancer. Their television series, "Dog's Most Wanted," airs on Sept. 4 on WGN America.

It will not only follow their bounty hunter chronicles as they search for convicts, but also Beth's journey as she starts chemotherapy and fights cancer.

On Beth's decision to keep working, Chapman says, "it helped her."