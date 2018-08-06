'Charmed' reboot cast, producers defend TV show's changes













BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The cast and producers of CW's new "Charmed" are defending the reboot as a story for its time.

Series executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman said the drama series about three young half-sisters who are witches will confront modern issues including the MeToo movement.

The varied ethnicity of the sisterly trio — white, Latina and African-American — also gives the reboot more currency, Urman told a TV critics' meeting Monday. The siblings have the same mom but different fathers.

Most people she's talked to are in favor of the switch to characters of color, Urman said.

The original "Charmed" debuted in 1998 with Holly Marie Combs, Alyssa Milano and Shannen Doherty as the three Halliwell witch-sisters. Rose McGowan joined the series in 2006.

The CW remake debuts Oct. 14.