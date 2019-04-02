Big week for Trump leads to big week for Hannity in ratings

NEW YORK (AP) — When there's a blowout in the normally tight race for cable news supremacy between Sean Hannity and Rachel Maddow, it's best to check political headlines for the reason.

Hannity crushed Maddow of MSNBC last week, with the Fox News Channel personality averaging 3.78 million viewers. The Nielsen company said Maddow had 2.46 million viewers. That represented the biggest gap between the two since last October.

The big story last week was Attorney General William Barr's summary of special counsel Robert Mueller's report, a positive development for supporters of President Donald Trump. Hannity's a big fan of Trump, of course, and featured a long interview with him on Wednesday's show.