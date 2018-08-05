Barry Chuckle of UK comedy duo Chuckle Brothers dies at 73

LONDON (AP) — British children's entertainer Barry Chuckle, half of sibling duo the Chuckle Brothers, has died at age 73.

Manager Phil Dale said Sunday that Chuckle, whose real name was Barry Elliott, died at home after an illness. No other details were disclosed.

Barry and his younger brother Paul came from a family of entertainers in northern England and developed a double act that combined visual gags, catchphrases and the brothers' natural warmth.

They became icons to British children with their TV show "ChuckleVision," which ran on the BBC between 1987 and 2009. The brothers typically undertook a new task in each episode, producing slapstick results.

The brothers were awarded a special British Academy award in 2008.

Paul Chuckle said: "I've lost my theatrical partner of many, many years and my very best friend."