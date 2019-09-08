Would you be mine? Hanks unveils his Mr. Rogers at festival

NEW YORK (AP) — Tom Hanks says that playing Mr. Rogers in the film "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" made him regret not sharing a lesson with his children: It's all right if you're sad.

That's what Hanks said after Marielle Heller's film on the children's show host premiered Saturday night at the Toronto International Film Festival. Hanks also said that since the film, he's been concluding every argument with his wife by singing Rogers' song: "It's Good to Talk."

"A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" isn't a Fred Rogers biopic but dramatizes the true story of a magazine journalist who went to Pittsburgh to profile Rogers.

The film will be released Nov. 22.