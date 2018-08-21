Winners of the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards
Winners of the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, presented Monday at Radio City Music Hall in New York:
Video of the year: Camila Cabello, "Havana"
Artist of the year: Camila Cabello
Song of the year: "Rockstar," Post Malone featuring 21 Savage
Best new artist: Cardi B
Best collaboration: "Dinero," Jennifer Lopez featuring DJ Khaled & Cardi B
Best pop: "No Tears Left to Cry," Ariana Grande
Best hip hop: "Chun-li," Nicki Minaj
Best Latin: "Mi Gente," J Balvin and Willy William
Best dance: "Lonely Together," Avicii featuring Rita Ora
Best rock: "Whatever It Takes," Imagine Dragons
Video with a message: "This is America," Childish Gambino
Song of summer: "''I Like It," Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin
Best art direction: "Ape----," (The Carters) Jan Houlevigue
Best choreography: "This is America," (Childish Gambino), Sherrie Silver
Best cinematography: "Ape----," (The Carters), Benoit Debie
Best direction: "This is America," (Childish Gambino) Hiro Murai
Best editing: "Lemon," (N.E.R.D. and Rihanna), Taylor Ward
Best visual effects: "All the Stars" (Kendrick Lamar and SZA), Loris Paillier
Push artist of the year: Hayley Kiyoko