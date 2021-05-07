What to expect from the star-studded Vax Live fundraiser JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr., AP Entertainment Writer May 7, 2021 Updated: May 7, 2021 11:55 p.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — President Joe Biden, Prince Harry and Jennifer Lopez are among the big names advocating the importance of vaccine equity during the Global Citizen fundraising concert airing Saturday.
The pre-taped event brought together celebrities and political leaders at “Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World,” which was recorded May 2. ABC, ABC News Live, CBS, YouTube and iHeartMedia radio stations will broadcast the concert staged at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
Written By
JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.