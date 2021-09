Westport Country Playhouse is kicking off its 92nd season in 2022 with five live productions starting next April.

The productions will be performed under the artistic direction of Tony Award-winning director and producer Mark Lamos, according to a press release.

"The season will make you feel, think, and spark conversation," Lamos said in a press release. "Some amazing artists have been assembled to deliver great theater experiences."

The 2022 season, which runs from April to November, will kick off on April 5 with “Next to Normal,” a 2010 Pulitzer Prize winning play. Other season highlights include an updated version of the 1978 Tony Award-winning musical "Ain’t Misbehavin’," which will be directed and choreographed by 2019 Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, and the 2012 Obie Award winner "4000 Miles."

Season ticket holders for the Westport Country Playhouse are currently able to take advantage of securing 2022 season tickets while new season ticket holders can sign up starting on Nov. 9. Single-day tickets for performances will be sold in early 2022.

The 2022 season will include special events including LGBTQ Nights and Sunday Symposiums.

The Westport Country Playhouse will update their site with current COVID-19 information closer to show dates but currently, all guests are required to be vaccinated and wear a mask while at the venue.

The theater will be reopening in November for its 2021 season with "Doubt: A Parable," which will run from Nov. 2-21.

2022 schedule:

Next to Normal - April 5-23, 2022

Straight White Men - May 24 - June 11, 2022

Ain’t Misbehavin - July 5-23, 2022

4000 Miles - Aug. 23 - Sept. 10, 2022

From the Mississippi Delta - Oct. 18 - Nov. 5