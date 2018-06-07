Photo: Chris O'Mears, AP Image 1 of / 17 Caption Close

Image 1 of 17 FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007 file photo, Prince performs during halftime of the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami. Warner Bros. Records has announced a new Prince album on what would have been the "Purple Rain" megastar's 60th birthday. The company said Thursday, June 7, 2018, that "Piano & A Microphone 1983" from Prince's storied vault will be released on Sept. 21 on CD, vinyl and digital formats. less FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007 file photo, Prince performs during halftime of the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami. Warner Bros. Records has announced a new Prince album on what would have been the "Purple ... more Photo: Chris O'Mears, AP

Image 2 of 17 FILE - Musician Prince performs his first of three shows onstage during "One Night... Three Venues" hosted by Prince and Lotusflow3r.com held at NOKIA Theatre L.A. LIVE on March 28, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. less FILE - Musician Prince performs his first of three shows onstage during "One Night... Three Venues" hosted by Prince and Lotusflow3r.com held at NOKIA Theatre L.A. LIVE on March 28, 2009 in Los Angeles, ... more Photo: Kristian Dowling

Image 3 of 17 FILE - American rock singer and songwriter Prince plays guitar on stage during a concert, 1985. FILE - American rock singer and songwriter Prince plays guitar on stage during a concert, 1985. Photo: Frank Micelotta, Getty Images

Image 4 of 17 FILE - Musician Prince performs during the Super Bowl XLI Half-Time Press Conference at the Miami Convention Center on February 1, 2007 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images) FILE - Musician Prince performs during the Super Bowl XLI Half-Time Press Conference at the Miami Convention Center on February 1, 2007 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images) Photo: Evan Agostini

Image 5 of 17 FILE - In this Feb. 18, 1985 file photo, Prince performs at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Prince, widely acclaimed as one of the most inventive and influential musicians of his era with hits including "Little Red Corvette," ''Let's Go Crazy" and "When Doves Cry," was found dead at his home on Thursday, April 21, 2016, in suburban Minneapolis, according to his publicist. He was 57. (AP Photo/Liu Heung Shing, File) less FILE - In this Feb. 18, 1985 file photo, Prince performs at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Prince, widely acclaimed as one of the most inventive and influential musicians of his era with hits including "Little ... more Photo: Liu Heung Shing

Image 6 of 17 FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007 file photo, Prince performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLI football game at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. Prince, widely acclaimed as one of the most inventive and influential musicians of his era with hits including "Little Red Corvette," ''Let's Go Crazy" and "When Doves Cry," was found dead at his home on Thursday, April 21, 2016, in suburban Minneapolis, according to his publicist. He was 57. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File) less FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007 file photo, Prince performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLI football game at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. Prince, widely acclaimed as one of the most inventive and ... more Photo: CHRIS O'MEARA

Image 7 of 17 FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2015 file photo, Prince presents the award for favorite album - soul/R&B at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. Prince, widely acclaimed as one of the most inventive and influential musicians of his era with hits including "Little Red Corvette," ''Let's Go Crazy" and "When Doves Cry," was found dead at his home on Thursday, April 21, 2016, in suburban Minneapolis, according to his publicist. He was 57. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File) less FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2015 file photo, Prince presents the award for favorite album - soul/R&B at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. Prince, widely acclaimed as one of the most inventive and ... more Photo: Matt Sayles

Image 8 of 17 This June 7, 1984 photo, Prince performs in Minneapolis. Prince, widely acclaimed as one of the most inventive and influential musicians of his era with hits including "Little Red Corvette," ''Let's Go Crazy" and "When Doves Cry," was found dead at his home on Thursday, April 21, 2016 in suburban Minneapolis, according to his publicist. He was 57. less This June 7, 1984 photo, Prince performs in Minneapolis. Prince, widely acclaimed as one of the most inventive and influential musicians of his era with hits including "Little Red Corvette," ''Let's Go Crazy" ... more Photo: DAVID BREWSTER

Image 9 of 17 FILE - In this May 19, 2013 file photo, Prince performs at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Prince, widely acclaimed as one of the most inventive and influential musicians of his era with hits including "Little Red Corvette," ''Let's Go Crazy" and "When Doves Cry," was found dead at his home on Thursday, April 21, 2016, in suburban Minneapolis, according to his publicist. He was 57. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) less FILE - In this May 19, 2013 file photo, Prince performs at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Prince, widely acclaimed as one of the most inventive and influential musicians ... more Photo: Chris Pizzello

Image 10 of 17 FILE - Prince, widely acclaimed as one of the most influential musicians of his era, died Thursday at his compound in Minnesota. He was 57. FILE - Prince, widely acclaimed as one of the most influential musicians of his era, died Thursday at his compound in Minnesota. He was 57. Photo: Liu Heung Shing, STF

Image 11 of 17 FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2010 file photo, musician Prince performs in Yas Island, on the final night of the F1 motor race meeting in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Prince's publicist has confirmed that Prince died at his his home, Thursday, April 21, 2016. He was 57. less FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2010 file photo, musician Prince performs in Yas Island, on the final night of the F1 motor race meeting in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Prince's publicist has confirmed that Prince ... more Photo: Nousha Salimi, STR

Image 12 of 17 FILE - This file photo taken on June 30, 2011 shows US singer and musician Prince performing on stage at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. Pop icon Prince -- one of the most influential but elusive figures in music -- has died at his compound in Minnesota, entertainment website TMZ reported on April 21, 2016, citing unnamed sources. Local authorities said a death investigation was underway at Prince's Paisley Park complex, but did not give the identity of the fatality. less FILE - This file photo taken on June 30, 2011 shows US singer and musician Prince performing on stage at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. Pop icon Prince -- one of the most influential but ... more Photo: BERTRAND GUAY, Staff

Image 13 of 17 FILE - Musician Prince presents the award for "Favorite Leading Lady" onstage during the 31st Annual People's Choice Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on January 9, 2005 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images) less FILE - Musician Prince presents the award for "Favorite Leading Lady" onstage during the 31st Annual People's Choice Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on January 9, 2005 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by ... more Photo: Frank Micelotta, Staff

Image 14 of 17 FILE - Musicians Sheila E. (L) and Prince perform onstage during the 2007 NCLR ALMA Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on June 1, 2007 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images) FILE - Musicians Sheila E. (L) and Prince perform onstage during the 2007 NCLR ALMA Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on June 1, 2007 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

Image 15 of 17 FILE - Musician Prince and Apollonia Kotero in a scene from the movie 'Purple Rain' which was released on July 27, 1984. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) FILE - Musician Prince and Apollonia Kotero in a scene from the movie 'Purple Rain' which was released on July 27, 1984. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Image 16 of 17 FILE - The musician Prince performs at the Warfield Photo, 1986. FILE - The musician Prince performs at the Warfield Photo, 1986. Photo: Tom Levy, The Chronicle