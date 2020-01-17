WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

Best-Selling Books Week Ended January 11th.

FICTION

1. "Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

2. “Dog Man: Fetch-22” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

3. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

4. “Moral Compass” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

5. "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball" by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

6. “Dear Edward” by Ann Napolitano (Dial Press)

7. “FGTeeV Presents: Into the Game!” by FGTeeV (HarperAlley)

8. “Grumpy Monkey” by Suzanne Lang (Random House Books for Young Readers)

9. “The Guardians” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

10. “One of Us is Next” by Karen M. McManus (Delacorte)

NONFICTION

1. “You Were Born for This” by Chani Nicholas (HarperOne)

2. “The Defined Dish” by Alex Snodgrass (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

3. “Educated: A Memoir" by Tara Westover (Random House)

4. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

5. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery Publishing Group)

6. “StrengthsFinder 2.0” by Tom Rath (Gallup)

7. “The Total Money Makeover” by Dave Ramsey (Thomas Nelson)

8. “The Blue Zones Kitchen” by Dan Buettner (National Geographic)

9. “Ultimate Veg” by Jamie Oliver (Flatiron Books)

10. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. “The Queen of Nothing” by Holly Black (Little Brown Books for Young Readers)

2. “Treason” by Stuart Woods (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

3. “The Vanishing” by Jayne Ann Krentz (Berkley)

4. “Moral Compass” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

5. “Come Back for Me” by Corinne Michaels (Corinne Michaels)

6. “The Last Wish” by Andrzej Sapkowski (Orbit)

7. “Hunter Killer” by Brad Taylor (William Morrow)

8. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

9. “The Guardians” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

10. “The Country Guesthouse” by Robyn Carr (Mira)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. “One Hour Marketing” by Herman Pool (Morgan James)

2. "Educated: A Memoir" by Tara Westover (Random House)

3. “If You Tell” by Gregg Olsen (Thomas & Mercer)

4. “You Are a Badass” by Jen Sincero (Running Press)

5. “The Time Traveler's Handbook” by James Wyllie, Johnny Acton and David Goldblatt (Harper Design)

6. “May You Should Talk to Someone” by Lori Gottlieb (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

7. “The Lost City of the Monkey God” by Douglas Preston (Grand Central Publishing)

8. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

9. “Furiously Happy” by Jenny Lawson (Flatiron Books)

10. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)