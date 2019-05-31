WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

Best-Selling Books Week Ended May 25.

FICTION

1. "Oh, the Places You'll Go!" by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

2. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

3. "Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid" by Jeff Kinney (Amulet)

4. "The 18th Abduction" by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little Brown)

5. "What Do You Do With a Chance?" by Kobi Yamada and Mae Besom (Compendium)

6. "Cari Mora" by Thomas Harris (Grand Central)

7. "Redemption" by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

8. "Dog Man" by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

9. "Blessing in Disquise" by Danielle Steele (Delacorte)

10."Sunset Beach" by Mary Kay Andrews (St. Martin's)

NONFICTION

1. "Unfreedom of the Press" by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

2. "Medical Medium Celery Juice: The Most Powerful Medicine of Our Time Healing Millions Worldwide" by Anthony William (Hay House)

3. "Howard Stern Cones Again" by Howard Stern (Simon & Schuster)

4. "The Pioneers" by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)

5. "Sea Stories: My Life in Special Operations" by William H. McRaven (Grand Central)

6. "Educated" by Tara Westover (Random House)

7. "Dungeons & Dragons: Ghosts of Saltmarsh" by Wizards RPG Team (Wizards of the Coast)

8. "Make Your Bed" by William H. McRaven (Grand Central)

9. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown)

10."No Crumbs Left: Whole30 Endorsed, Recipes For Everyday Food Made Marvelous" by Teri Turner (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

2. "Echo Burning" by Lee Child (Berkley)

3. "Securing Sidney" by Susan Stoker (Susan Stoker)

4. "A Game of Thrones" by George R.R. Martin (Bantam)

5. "The 18th Abduction" by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Hachette)

6. "Have You Seen Luis Velez?" by Catherine Ryan Hyde(Lake Union)

7. "Cari Mora" by Thomas Harris (Grand Central)

8. "Redemption" by David Baldacci (Hatchette)

9. "Get a Clue" by Jill Shalvis (Kensington)

10."The Almost Sisters" by Joshilyn Jackson (Morrow)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Unfreedom of the Press" by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

2. "Educated: A Memoir" by Tara Westover (Random House)

3. "Prairie Fires: The American Dreams of Laura Ingalls Wilder" by Caroline Fraser (Metropolitan)

4. "Howard Stern Cones Again" by Howard Stern (Simon & Schuster)

5. "The Pioneers" by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)

6. "Sea Stories: My Life in Special Operations" by William H. McRaven (Grand Central)

7. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown)

8. "Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee by Casey Cep (Knopf)

8. "George Washington's Secret Six" by Brian Kilmeade (Penguin)

9. "Where the Light Gets In" by Kimberly Williams-Paisley (Three Rivers)

10."The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck" by Mark Manson (Harper)

NPD BookScan gathers point-of-sale book data from about 16,000 locations across the U.S., representing about 85 percent of the nation's book sales. Print-book data providers include all major booksellers and Web retailers, and food stores. E-book data providers include all major e-book retailers. Free e-books and those sold for less than 99 cents are excluded. The fiction and nonfiction lists in all formats include both adult and juvenile titles; the business list includes only adult titles. The combined lists track sales by title across all print and e-book formats; audio books are excluded. Refer questions to Michael.Boone(at)wsj.com.