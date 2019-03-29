WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

Best-Selling Books Week Ended March 23.

FICTION

1. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

2. "Run Away" by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing)

3. "Celtic Empire" by Clive Cussler and Dirk Cussler (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

4. "Dog Man: Brawl of the Wild" by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

5. "Green Eggs and Ham" by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

6. "The Cat in the Hat" by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

7. "Wolf Pack" by C.J. Box (G.P. Putnman's Sons)

8. "One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish" by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

9. "Five Feet Apart" by Rachel Lippincott with Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

10. "Five Feet Apart" (movie tie-in) by Rachel Lippincott with Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

NONFICTION

1. "The Right Side of History" by Ben Shapiro (Broadside Books)

2. "Girl, Stop Apologizing" by Rachel Hollios (HarperCollins Leadership)

3. "Eat to Beat Disease" by William W. Li (Grand Central Publishing)

4. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown)

5. "Educated" by Tara Westover (Random House)'

6. "Girl, Wash Your Face" by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

7. "The Longevity Paradox" by Steven R. Gundry (HarperWave)

8. "Doing Justice" by Preet Bharara (Knopf)

9. "Kushner, Inc." by Vicky Ward (St. Martin's Press)

10. "Bad Blood" by John Carreyrou (Knopf)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

2. "Run Away" by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing)

3. "Celtic Empire" by Clive Cussler and Dirk Cussler (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

4. "Secrets Never Die" by Melinda Leigh (Montlake Romance)

5. "The First Lady" by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois (Grand Central Publishing)

6. "The Tyrant" by Penolope Sky (Penelope Sky)

7. "Poland" by James A. Michener (Dial)

8. "The Hookup Handbook" by Kendall Ryan (Dream Press)

9. "Wolf Pack" by C.J. Box (G.P. Putnman's Sons)

10. "Ambush" by Barbara Nickless (Thomas & Mercer)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Educated" by Tara Westover (Random House)

2. "Bad Blood" by John Carreyrou (Knopf)

3. "Kushner, Inc." by Vicky Ward (St. Martin's Press)

4. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown)

5. "The Right Side of History" by Ben Shapiro (Broadside Books)

6. "Doing Justice" by Preet Bharara (Knopf)

7. "Girl, Stop Apologizing" by Rachel Hollios (HarperCollins Leadership)

8. "Big Things Have Small Beginnings" by Wes Berry (Wes Berry)

9. "The Moth Presents All These Wonders" by Catherine Burns (CrownArchetype)

10. "Inheritance" by Dani Shapiro (Knopf)

NPD BookScan gathers point-of-sale book data from about 16,000 locations across the U.S., representing about 85 percent of the nation's book sales. Print-book data providers include all major booksellers and Web retailers, and food stores. E-book data providers include all major e-book retailers. Free e-books and those sold for less than 99 cents are excluded. The fiction and nonfiction lists in all formats include both adult and juvenile titles; the business list includes only adult titles. The combined lists track sales by title across all print and e-book formats; audio books are excluded. Refer questions to Michael.Boone(at)wsj.com.