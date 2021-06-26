Verona Arena subs monumental sets with dynamic video COLLEEN BARRY, Associated Press June 26, 2021 Updated: June 26, 2021 4 a.m.
A view of the stage during 'Cavalleria Rusticana' lyric opera, at the Arena di Verona theatre, in Verona, Italy, Friday, June 25, 2021. The Verona Arena amphitheater returns to staging full operas for the first time since the pandemic struck but with one big difference. Gone are the monumental sets that project the scene to even nosebleed seats in the Roman-era amphitheater, replaced by huge LED screens with dynamic, 3D sets that are bringing new technological experiences to the opera world.
VERONA, Italy (AP) — The Verona Arena amphitheater in northern Italy has returned to staging full operas for the first time since the pandemic — but with one big difference.
The monumental sets that normally fill the vast amphitheater stage have been replaced by dynamic, 3D images broadcast on huge LED screens, recreating a Sicilian village or a Fellini-esque film backlot.