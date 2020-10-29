US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

1. ” Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

2. ” A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

3. ” A Republic Under Assault” by Tom Fitton (Threshold Editions)

4. ” Room on the Broom” by Julia Donaldson” by Axel Scheffler (Puffin)

5. ” Dog Man: Grime and Punishment” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

6. ” The Return” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

7. ” Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (The Dial Press)

8. ” Modern Comfort Food” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)

9. ” Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” by J.K. “Rowling (Scholastic)

10. “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer (Little” by Brown Books for Young Readers)

11. “Fatal Fraud” by Marie Force (HTJB)

12. “Shielding Aspen” by Susan Stoker (Susan Stoker)

13. “Descent” by Helen Hardt (Waterhouse Press)

14. “The Searcher” by Tana French (Viking)

15. “Pete the Cat: Trick or Pete” by James Dean (HarperFestival)

16. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

17. “Spooky Pookie” by Sandra Boynton (Little Simon)

18. “The Evening and the Morning” by Ken Follett (Viking)

19. “One Vote Away” by Ted Cruz (Regnery Publishing)

20. “The Trials of Apollo: The Tower of Nero” by Rick Riordan (Disney Press)

21. “Dessert Person” by Claire Saffitz (Clarkson Potter) ” by $35.00

22. “Killing Crazy Horse” by Bill O’Reilly” by Martin Dugard (Henry Holt and Co.)

23. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman (Atria Books)

24. “The Spider Who Saved Christmas” by Raymond Arroyo; illustrated ” by Randy Gallegos (Sophia Institute Press)

25. “Little Blue Truck’s Halloween” by Alice Schertle; art” by Jill McElmurry (Houghton Mifflin Books for Children)