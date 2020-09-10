US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

1. “Dog Man: Grime and Punishment” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

2. “All the Devils Are Here” by Louise Penny (Minotaur)

3. “Melania and Me” by Stephanie Winston Wolkoff (Gallery Books)

4. “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer (Little by Brown Books for Young Readers)

5. “The Harbinger II: The Return” by Jonathan Cahn (Charisma Media)

6. “The Baby-Sitters Club Graphix #8: Logan Likes Mary Anne!” by Ann M. Martin (Graphix)

7. “Dark Song” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

8. “Donald Trump v. The United States” by Michael S. Schmidt (Random House)

9. “The Lying Life of Adults” by Elena Ferrante (Europa Editions)

10. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (The Dial Press)

11. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

12. “A Kingdom of Flesh and Fire” by Jennifer L. Armentrout (Blue Box Press)

13. “American Royals II: Majesty” by Katharine McGee (Random House Books for Young Readers)

14. “Star Wars: Thrawn Ascendancy: Chaos Rising” by Timothy Zahn (Del Rey)

15. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

16. “Too Much and Never Enough” by Mary L. Trump (Simon & Schuster)

17. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

18. “The Lost Book of the White” by Cassandra Clare and Wesley Chu (Margaret K. McEldeerry Books)

19. “Liberal Privilege” by Donald Trump Jr. (Gold Standard Publishing)

20. “Transcendent Kingdom” by Yaa Gyasi (Knopf)

21. “Squeeze Me” by Carl Hiaasen (Knopf)

22. “The Very Hungry Caterpillar Board Book” by Eric Carle (Philomel)

23. “How to Lead” by David M. Rubenstein (Simon & Schuster)

24. “White Fragility” by Robin DiAngelo (Beacon Press)

25. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)