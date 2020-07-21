US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Audible best-sellers for week ending July 17th:

Nonfiction

1. Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man by Mary L. Trump, PhD, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

2. The Space Race: An Audible Original by Colin Brake, Patrick Chapman, Richard Hollingham, Richard Kurti, Sue Nelson, Helen Quigley and Andrew Mark Sewell, narrated by Kate Mulgrew (Audible Originals)

3. The Real Sherlock: An Audible Original by Lucinda Hawksley, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

4. King of Sting: The Story of Australian Conman Peter Foster: An Audible Original by Justin Armsden, Bronwen Reid and Hamish Macdonald, narrated by Justin Armsden (Audible Original)

5. A Grown-Up Guide to Dinosaurs: An Audible Original by Ben Garrod, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

6. Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art by James Nestor, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

7. White Fragility: Why It’s so Hard for White People to Talk About Racism by Robin DiAngelo and Michael Eric Dyson, narrated by Amy Landon (Beacon Press)

8. In Search of Black History with Bonnie Greer by Bonnie Greer, narrated by the author (Audible Original)

9. A Short Account of the History of Mathematics by W. Rouse Ball narrated by Tony Shalhoub (Audible Originals)

10. African-American Athletes Who Made History by Louis Moore and The Great Courses, narrated by Louis Moore (Audible Originals)

Fiction

1. The Sandman by Neil Gaiman and Dirk Maggs, narrated by Riz Ahmed, Kat Dennings, Taron Egerton, Neil Gaiman, James McAvoy, Samantha Morton, Bebe Neuwirth, Andy Serkis, and Michael Sheen (Audible Originals)

2. Peace Talks: Dresden Files, Book 16 by Jim Butcher, narrated by James Marsters (Penguin Audio)

3. The Cuckoo’s Cry: An Audible Original Novella by Caroline Overington, narrated by Aimee Horne (Audible Original)

4. Agent 355 by Marie Benedict, narrated by Emily Rankin (Audible Original)

5. Silverswift by Natalie Lloyd, narrated by Holly Palance and Imani Parks (Audible Original)

6. The Roommate: The Cormac Reilly Series Book 0.7 by Dervla McTiernan, narrated by Aoife McMahon (Audible Original)

7. The Order: A Novel by Daniel Silva, narrated by George Guidall (HarperAudio)

8. Shadows Rising: World of Warcraft: Shadowland by Madeleine Roux, narrated by Susan Wokoma (Random House Audio)

9. Life Ever After by Carla Grauls, narrated by Raúl Castillo, Nana Mensah and Piper Goodeve (Audible Originals)

10. The Girls with No Names: A Novel by Serena Burdick narrated by Emily Lawrence, Nancy Peterson and Amy McFadden (Harlequin Audio)