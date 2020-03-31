US-Apple-Books—Top-10

Apple Books US Bestseller List for week ending March 29th

(Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher)

1. Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng - 9780735224308 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. The Last Odyssey by James Rollins - 9780062892904 - (William Morrow)

3. In Five Years by Rebecca Serle - 9781982137465 - (Atria Books)

4. The Boy from the Woods by Harlan Coben - 9781538748169 - (Grand Central Publishing)

5. The Sinner by J.R. Ward - 9781501195112 - (Gallery Books)

6. Don't Let Go by Harlan Coben - 9780698411661 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens - 9780735219113 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson - 9780385348720 - (Crown)

9. The Honey-Don't List by Christina Lauren - 9781982123932 - (Gallery Books)

10. Neon Prey by John Sandford - 9780525536598 - (Penguin Publishing Group)