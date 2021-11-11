Designer Christopher John Rogers tops starry CFDA awards NARDOS HAILE, Associated Press Nov. 10, 2021 Updated: Nov. 11, 2021 2:39 a.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Designers Christopher John Rogers and Emily Adams Bode for BODE took top honors at the annual Council of Fashion Designers of America awards, leading a young and diverse slate of honorees on fashion's big night.
Rogers, 27, whose bold purple ensemble was chosen by Vice President Kamala Harris for her inauguration, won for womenswear and Bode for menswear at the glittery ceremony — the fashion industry's version of the Oscars — which was held in person Wednesday night after a virtual ceremony in 2020 due to the pandemic.