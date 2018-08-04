The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

iTunes charts for week ending August 2, 2018

Top Songs

1. In My Feelings Drake

2. No Brainer (feat. Justin Biebe...DJ Khaled

3. Girls Like You (feat. Cardi B) Maroon 5

4. I Like It Cardi B,Bad Bunny & J Balvin

5. FEFE (feat. Nicki Minaj & Murd...6ix9ine

6. Better Now Post Malone

7. Get Along Kenny Chesney

8. Natural Imagine Dragons

9. Simple Florida Georgia Line

10. Sober Demi Lovato

Top Albums

1. Songs for the Saints Kenny Chesney

2. LifersCody Jinks

3. Vicious Halestorm

4. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (O...Cast Of "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again"

5. Cage to Rattle Daughtry

6. The Greatest Showman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)Various Artists

7. Mamma Mia! (The Movie Soundtrack) Various Artists

8. Queen Naija - EP Queen Naija

9. Scorpion Drake

10. Gold: Greatest Hits ABBA

