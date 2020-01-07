The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending January 5, 2020:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood

2. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

3. Ad Astra

4. Hustlers

5. Anna

6. Joker

7. Downton Abbey

8. Rambo: Last Blood

9. It Chapter Two

10. Judy

iTunes Movies US Charts-Independent:

1. Code 8

2. The Farewell

3. Official Secrets

4. Darkest Hour

5. Midsommar

6. I See You

7. Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice

8. The Lighthouse (2019)

9. Call Me By Your Name

10. General Magic

