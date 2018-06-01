The Weeknd, Jason Mraz, Fantasia set for Songwriters Hall

NEW YORK (AP) — The Weeknd, Jason Mraz, Fantasia and Tony winner Brandon Victor Dixon will appear at the 2018 Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony this month.

The organization announced Friday that Kenneth Gamble, Leon Huff, Leon Bridges, Stephen Dorff, Chad Elliott, Bob Gaudio, Nora Guthrie, Keith Stegall and Steve Wariner will also attend the June 14 event in New York City. The newly announced attendees will either perform or present an award.

The new Songwriters Hall class includes John Mellencamp, Alan Jackson, Jermaine Dupri, Kool & the Gang, Allee Willis, Bill Anderson and Steve Dorff.

Sara Bareilles, Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge and Neil Diamond — who announced he has Parkinson's disease earlier this year — will receive special honors.

The ceremony will be held at the Marriot Marquis Hotel.